JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with several drug and firearm offenses.
Jonesboro police’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a probation search of Tyler Juwan Williams’ residence in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive on Tuesday evening.
According to a probable cause affidavit, while searching the residence officers found a Glock 19 handgun and two small bags of marijuana in the kitchen trash can.
Officers found a digital scale in the kitchen and three boxes of small bags. In the attic access, three large bags of marijuana was discovered and another large bag was found in an air vent.
In all, more than 2 pounds of marijuana was seized along with synthetic LSD and three bottles of promethazine.
Williams is being held on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a certain person.
Boling set Williams’ bond at $75,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Maxwell Clements, 21, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault; $2,000 bond and a no-contact order for him and Taco Bell on South Caraway Road.
Xavier Foreman, 25, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery involving a pregnant woman and interference with an emergency device; $5,000 bond, a no-contact order with the victim and requirement of an ankle monitor if released.
Andre Reed, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; $25,000 bond.
Eric Elliott, 39, of Walnut Ridge, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Reginold Bolton, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Doyan Greenfield, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Dawn Hamilton, 34, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and theft of less than $1,000; $25,000 bond.
Mark Ruffin, 47, of Bay, with misdemeanor and felony failures to appear; $3,500 total bond.
Toriean Turner, 24, of Jonesboro, with probation violation, residential burglary, terroristic threatening and aggravated assault; one $2,000 cash-only bond and a $100,000 bond with the requirement of an ankle monitor.
Anthony Welch, 26, of Jonesboro, with misdemeanor and felony failures to appear; $7,500 bond.
Erek Williams, 30, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Helen Newsome, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Kenneth Turner, 45, of Mammoth Spring, with first-degree terroristic threatening; $75,000 bond.
