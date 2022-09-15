PARAGOULD — A Greene County man is facing a Sept. 19 circuit court date after his arrest this week on suspicion of rape, according to authorities.
Phillip Brinkley, 73, of Paragould was arrested Sept. 12 on suspicion of rape after an investigation by Paragould police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman told police Sept. 9 that she had been sexually assaulted while getting a massage at a local massage parlor.
The woman described a sexual act that constitutes rape according to Arkansas law.
The woman also named Brinkley as the person who performed the sex act on her, Paragould police said.
Brinkley was interviewed Sept. 12 about the case. During the Mirandized interview, Brinkley reportedly gave self-incriminating statements to police.
A $75,000 bond was set Tuesday for Brinkley in the case. According to online jail records, Brinkley posted bond around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday and is awaiting the circuit court date.
As part of the bond, the judge ordered Brinkley not to have any contact with the victim and not commit any felonies or engage in any conduct that would result in him being arrested.
