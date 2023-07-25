PIGGOTT — An 8-year-old St. Francis boy drowned Saturday in the St. Francis River, according a post from the Piggott Elementary School, which he attended.
Layton Boyster was swimming on Saturday in an area of the St. Francis River known as Cottonwood Point when he went under.
In a social media post, the Piggott Elementary School released the following statement:
“Please keep the Boyster family of St. Francis in your thoughts and prayers as they lost their beloved son, Layton. Layton would have been a third-grade student at Piggott Elementary.
“If anyone needs counseling services, please reach out to the Piggott School District office at 598-2572 during school hours Monday through Thursday next week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Boyster family.”
