Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 3:58 am
JONESBORO — An 82-year-old man said he was attacked outside of a convenience store Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of East Johnson Avenue.
After the assault, the victim drove himself to police headquarters to report the crime.
He said he walked from the store to attempt to get into his car at the gas pumps. According to an incident report, the man stated he must have walked to the wrong car because a woman began yelling at him. He said he apologized to the woman and thought things were alright. But then a man walked up to him and demanded money.
After refusing, the victim said the unknown attacker struck him in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. The officer taking the report noted the man did have facial injuries.
