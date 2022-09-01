JONESBORO — Craighead County once again was near the top with new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Craighead reported 89 of the state’s 1,323 new cases, behind only Pulaski, with 162, and Washington County with 93.
Active cases statewide rose by 354 to 11,869. The state disclosed five more COVID-related deaths, but none in Northeast Arkansas.
While new infections continue to rise statewide, hospitals reported fewer COVID-infected patients, dropping by 23 statewide to 295.
In Northeast Arkansas, the hospitalizations dropped by 15 to 34.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 89 new cases, 767 active cases.
Greene – 26 new cases, 311 active cases.
Lawrence – 4 new cases, 88 active cases.
Poinsett – 11 new cases, 170 active cases.
Mississippi –322 new cases, 273 active cases.
Jackson – 16 new cases, 113 active cases.
Randolph – 13 new cases, 112 active cases.
Cross – 3 new cases, 52 active cases.
Clay – 8 new cases, 68 active cases.
