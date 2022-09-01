JONESBORO — Craighead County once again was near the top with new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Craighead reported 89 of the state’s 1,323 new cases, behind only Pulaski, with 162, and Washington County with 93.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.