JONESBORO — A California company reported to Jonesboro police Tuesday afternoon that one of its cargo shipping containers was stolen from the 2900 block of Quality Way.
Expedited Freight Shipping, of Newport Beach, Calif., said the value of the container is $9,000.
In a separate report, a 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that his residence in the 3800 block of Turfway Drive was broken into and two firearms and a PlayStation and controllers were stolen.
A 9 mm Glock handgun valued at $400, a Smith & Wesson AR15-style rifle valued at $700 and a $400 PlayStation 5 and $100 in controllers were taken. Damage to the structure is estimated at $500.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone stole her bank card and made three transactions on it on Nicepak Drive. The total of the transactions is $216.53.
The owner of a beauty salon in the 3700 block of East Highland Drive reported Tuesday afternoon the theft of hair products that occurred in June from the business. The total amount of the products is $3,850.
A 70-year-old Jonesboro man said someone stole his debit card and used it at several locations in the 1900 block of South Main Street. The total amount of fraudulent purchases is listed at $500.
