JONESBORO — The first three-digit national mental health crisis hotline goes into effect today.
People can call 9-8-8 and speak to a trained mental health counselor.
Dr. Eudy Bosley, a psychiatrist at St. Bernards Behavioral Health, said Friday that any way to make help more accessible for people with mental health issues is a positive.
“I think that anything that makes us talk about it is good. This helps take away the stigma,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction, and it’s a way to promote wellness.”
According to The Associated Press, the system is designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.
The federal government has provided over $280 million to help states create systems that will do much more, including mobile mental health crisis teams that can be sent to people’s homes and emergency mental health centers, similar to urgent care clinics that treat physical aches and pains.
“This is one of the most exciting things that has happened” in mental health care, said Dr. Brian Hepburn, a psychiatrist who heads the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors.
Hepburn cautions that when 988 kicks off, it will not be like “the flick of a switch. It’s going to take a number of years in order for us to be able to reach everybody across the country.”
Bosley said being proactive is important.
“We talk about mental health when something bad happens,” she said.
Bosley said people will be able to call to get help with a local provider.
If a caller is suicidal, the mental health counselor can contact a paramedic or police officer to check on the person and get them to a behavioral health hospital for treatment.
“Ideally, they can stay on the phone (with the caller) until someone gets there,” she said.
Rebecca Brubaker, executive director of the Arkansas Crisis Center, said she expects the new 988 hotline number to cause “an explosion of calls” to it.
The crisis center’s suicide prevention phone number is 1-888-274-7472.
Brubaker said calls to the national 9-8-8 number will be transferred to a state suicide prevention line where mental health professionals can get additional help locally.
The Arkansas Department of Health has its Arkansas Lifeline Center at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to handle suicide prevention calls.
According to the state Department of Health, 583 Arkansans died by suicide in 2020.
“I think it’ll catch on quickly,” Bosley said of 9-8-8.
