JONESBORO — They may not be in the line of fire, but 911 dispatchers face intense, life-threatening situations over the phone, Ronnie Sturch, Jonesboro’s 911 director, said Monday.
“When they sit down in that chair, they’re there for eight hours,” Sturch said. It can be both mentally and physically demanding.
Two people are involved with each 911 call. The call taker answers the phone and keeps the caller on the line while relaying information to a dispatcher, Sturch said. The dispatcher contacts the appropriate police, fire or ambulance service, providing directions and key information gathered by the call taker.
Over the past few months, the city has invested more than $450,000 in new console equipment and updated tools. The city will host an open house at 3 p.m. today to give the public a rare chance to see Jonesboro’s “first first responders” in their environment. The 911 dispatch center is in the rear of the Justice Complex, 410 W. Washington Ave.
“We’ve invested not only in the console positions, but in the seating that they use in there,” Sturch explained. “We had to go to a higher grade chair because, No. 1, they’re used 24 hours a day seven days a week, 365 days a year. We had to pay a little more for those type of chairs, but they’re worth it. It’s got the nice lumbar supports. It’s got everything. It’s designed to try to help the well-being of our dispatchers.”
Sturch said it’s a rare moment when dispatchers can take a break from the phones and radios.
“Last year, we handled over 60,000 911 calls. You do the math and there will be a lot of times there will be 911 calls coming in and before they can hang up, they’re still ringing. As soon as they hang up, they’re answering another one.”
On top of that, the center answered about 180,000 non-emergency phone calls.
“So, you’re answering almost a quarter-million phone calls,” he said.
Sometimes, the callers can’t speak English, posing a barrier for most people. The city contracted with a company that specializes in translating for emergency calls in 180 different languages. Those calls are rare, but just as important as any other, he said.
Sturch credits the 9-1-1 TV shows with raising the public’s awareness of the demanding and important work that dispatchers do.
“Unfortunately for many years, people thought of 911 dispatchers, ‘all they do is sit there and answer the phone; anybody can do that,’” Sturch said. “There’s a difference in answering a phone call from someone who needs to talk to your customer service department … There’s a lot of difference in that than there is in when you answer that call you’re hearing, ‘My three year old is upside down in the pool. What do I do? Or I’m trying to get my husband awake or my father awake or my wife awake, what do I do? That’s not the ordinary call that anyone else is going to get.”
He said call takers often try to talk callers out of committing suicide or otherwise harming themselves, while at the same time getting help to them. And not everyone can handle the strain.
“One person came in, a new trainee and she’d worked a week, she came in, and I’ll never forget, and she said, ‘I can’t do this,’” Sturch recalled. “She said, ‘the people in that room are made of steel.’ She said, “I can’t do this, and I know I can’t.”
