JONESBORO — Ancient effigy pots provide a glimpse into the past, but what is the meaning behind the beings that are represented on them?
This and many other questions will be answered during the “Effigy Pots: Corn Gods to Cat Monsters” event as anthropologist and archaeologist Carrie Vee Wilson leads a discussion on ancient effigy pots from Arkansas and surrounding areas. Wilson will present a new perspective and interpretations of common themes on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Room 157 of the Arkansas State University Museum in Jonesboro.
According to a press release from the Arkansas Archeological Survey, Wilson will present an illustrated power point lecture hosted by the Central Mississippi Valley (CMV) Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society, in celebration of Arkansas Archeology Month in March.
Wilson is a tribal elder of the Quapaw Nation in Oklahoma and the daughter of prominent, twentieth-century Native American painter Charles Banks Wilson.
She also conducts anthropological and archaeological research and is the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) coordinator for the Quapaw Nation and has worked with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, which is part of the University of Arkansas, on issues related to the repatriation of human remains and funerary items, historic preservation and archeology, and Quapaw history.
Juliet Morrow, Arkansas Archeological Survey’s station archaeologist for Northeast Arkansas, founder of the Central Mississippi Valley Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society, and a professor of anthropology at Arkansas State University, said on Thursday that she is excited to hear Wilson’s perspective on the pots.
“In her decades-long career, she has worked extensively on legal issues involving site preparation of state and federal lands,” Morrow said, “She has also assisted with emergency excavation to salvage, study and reinter remains of ancient peoples throughout eastern Arkansas that were inadvertently found during farming.”
“Eastern Arkansas is the native homeland of the Quapaw people,” she continued.
“With intelligence, grace and wisdom, Wilson brings a Native American perspective to our understanding of these iconic cultural items,” Morrow said, noting that some of these items are currently on display at the A-State Museum.
Effigy vessels are themselves interesting and distinctive tools, such as bowls, seed jars and bottles that were designed and sometimes painted to represent something else, from squash to people to animals and beings including bears, birds, frogs, fish, and even cat monsters, Morrow said.
“Some were filled with seeds or water and held food such as corn,” she said, explaining how many of the vessels could function in multiple ways.
For example, Marrow said that some were used for ceremonial purposes and sometimes were even found in burial mounds and graves with food still inside them.
During the interview, Morrow displayed some effigy vessels that are part of the A-State Museum collection, all of which she said are on loan from the Arkansas Archeological Survey as part of a private collection.
“Effigies started showing up around 1000 A.D.,” Morrow said, “However, these are between 1100 to 1400 A.D.”
“These and many of the ones that she will be talking about will most likely be from the Middle Mississippi era,” she continued as she explained about Mississippian culture.
She explained how they grew plants such as corn, which was the predominant crop, and how they used shell to temper their clay.
Before shell, she said they used various other materials in their pottery such as sand or remnants of other broken pots.
Morrow explained how they could differentiate between the eras by studying the different characteristics, such as where it was found, what it depicted and even how it was created through the carving of the lines or how it was painted.
“We want to know why did they decide to depict this bird or that plant,” Morrow said. “This is what Carrie will be talking about.”
She also said that Wilson could provide insight into how the American Indians viewed the animals.
Morrow also noted that that the Arkansas Archeological Society and Arkansas Archeological Survey also provide a training program each year at different locations within the survey’s seven regions across Arkansas, the next of which will be this June at Magnolia in southern Arkansas.
For more information on these organizations or their services and upcoming events, visit their websites, which are the Arkansas Archeological Survey website at archeology.uark.edu and Arkansas Archeological Society website at arkarch.org.
According to the Arkansas Archeological Society website, Arkansas Archeology Month, which is co-sponsored by the two organizations, is an annual event designed to broaden the public’s interest and appreciation for Arkansas’s archaeological resources and to encourage the public’s participation in conservation and preservation efforts.
It is made possible through the efforts of supporters throughout the state at parks, libraries, museums and other agencies and organizations, providing a wide variety of programs, exhibits, hands-on activities and tours.
With its reoccurring theme of Celebrate Archeology, its programs are on aspects of prehistoric, historic archeology, early Arkansas history and Arkansas’s Native Americans.
For current listings, including late additions, visit the events calendar on the Arkansas Archeological Survey website at https://archeology.uark.edu/learn-discover/eventscalendar/.
The calendar also lists other interesting archaeology programs and events all over Arkansas each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.