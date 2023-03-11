JONESBORO — Ancient effigy pots provide a glimpse into the past, but what is the meaning behind the beings that are represented on them?

This and many other questions will be answered during the “Effigy Pots: Corn Gods to Cat Monsters” event as anthropologist and archaeologist Carrie Vee Wilson leads a discussion on ancient effigy pots from Arkansas and surrounding areas. Wilson will present a new perspective and interpretations of common themes on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Room 157 of the Arkansas State University Museum in Jonesboro.