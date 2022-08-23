JONESBORO — The Advertising and Promotion Commission on Tuesday voted to move forward with efforts to purchase land along Race Street for development of an indoor sports complex.
The land includes 32 acres east of McClellan Drive, as well as 4 acres belonging to Northeast Arkansas Community Mental Health Center (Mid-South Health).
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee assigned to work on the potential development, said a lot of factors went into selecting the site.
“We gave really high level consideration to a variety of things to look at,” Hodges said. “Specifically honed in on acreage available for these sites, the geometry, topography, existing conditions … stormwater management.”
Hodges said other major considerations were ease of access to the site, proximity to hotels and restaurants and whether the land would be available to purchase.
“Hundreds of interviews were done with citizens of our community, getting their ideas and posing questions about where would you think a facility like this would be most successful,” Hodges continued. “With a very vast majority of those really expressing the desire to locate the complex in the central part of our city.”
The commission approved the recommendation, but chairman Jerry Morgan said a lot of work will have to be done before the property is acquired.
“That means we will pursue those properties, engage with the owners of the properties, go further with that, and then once all the final numbers are determined, it will come back to the A&P Commission for final approval to purchase those,” Morgan explained.
Because the 32-acre parcel is state property, acquisition isn’t as simple as traditional deals.
The university will have receive a formal value appraisal, advertise for bids, and then seek the approval of the ASU Board of Trustees,” Dr. Len Frey, ASU executive vice chancellor for finance and administration and chief operating officer, told The Sun last week.
Morgan, the A&P chairman, acknowledged a conflict of interest, as he is also a member of the ASU Board of Trustees. As such, he cannot vote.
John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management, which conducted the feasibility study, said the market can support a 200,000-square-foot indoor complex, which would contain 10 basketball courts (20 for volleyball); two turf fields for such things as soccer; a 50-meter competitive swimming pool; a 25-meter warmup pool; and an e-sports facility. There could also be 18,500 square feet of outdoor aquatic features.
The plan also calls for 1,000 parking spaces.
The project will be funded with proceeds from a 2 percent prepared food tax, which went into effect on January 1. To date, the tax has produced $2,777,737. That includes $498,783 in July. In May, the tax brought in $529,497, according to a report from the city’s finance office.
The city is seeking to hire a company to advise the commission on the best way to finance the project, such as potential revenue bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.