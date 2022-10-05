JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission submitted the lone bid for 32 acres of vacant property in hopes of building an indoor sports complex, officials at Arkansas State University said Tuesday.

In addition to the ASU land on Race Street east of McClellan Drive, city officials hope to acquire 4 acres belonging to Northeast Arkansas Community Mental Health Center (Mid-South Health) for the project.

inman@jonesborosun.com