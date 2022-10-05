JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission submitted the lone bid for 32 acres of vacant property in hopes of building an indoor sports complex, officials at Arkansas State University said Tuesday.
In addition to the ASU land on Race Street east of McClellan Drive, city officials hope to acquire 4 acres belonging to Northeast Arkansas Community Mental Health Center (Mid-South Health) for the project.
Jerry Morgan, chairman of the A&P Commission submitted a bid of $3.75 million for the property, Dr. Len Frey, executive vice chancellor for finance & administration and chief operating officer, said.
“University officials will review all appropriate documents and legal standards as we determine next steps,” Frey said in a statement to The Sun. “We hope to move as quickly as possible.”
The city imposed a 2 percent tax on prepared food, beginning in January to pay for the complex.
John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management, which conducted a feasibility study, has said the market can support a 200,000-square-foot indoor complex. It could include 10 basketball courts (20 for volleyball); two turf fields for such things as soccer; a 50-meter competitive swimming pool; a 25-meter warmup pool; and an e-sports facility. There could also be 18,500 square feet of outdoor aquatic features.
It could cost more than $50 million.
City Attorney Carol Duncan said both the city and the university obtained independent appraisals of the value of the acreage.
A steering committee appointed by the A&P Commission is in the process of selecting an engineering/architectural team to plan for construction of the facilities.
Eastern Sports Management plans to present an update on the status of the project to the A&P Commission and the Jonesboro City Council on Oct. 18.
