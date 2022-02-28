JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission on Monday formally approved a $74,500 contract with Eastern Sports Management (ESM) of Fredricksburg, Virginia, to plan a new indoor sports complex.
The Virginia firm has participated in planning and development of the $50 million Memphis Sports and Event Complex, scheduled to open on the former Mid-South Fairgrounds; a complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and a sports facility in Tulsa, Okla.
A 10-member steering committee made the recommendation, and will continue to work with ESM in planning the new attraction for Jonesboro.
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee, said ESM plans to be in Jonesboro as early as today.
“We definitely will begin to develop our plans and our projections of what this facility will look like,” Hodges said. “We want to understand the requirement of the operations, so that we can get a pretty good handle on the budget and what that’s going to bring to the city and to Northeast Arkansas in terms of economic development. We’ve got to start with our site selection, based on what the plans and the operations are going to look like.”
Hodges said the scope of work for the consultant was expanded to include bringing in site selection experts. He said he has been told the site needs to be near hotels, certain restaurants and should be highly visible from the main highways.
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day.
Commission chairman Jerry Morgan noted the Jonesboro City Council will have the final word on the size of the project and whether to issue bonds to speed up construction.
Andrew Guiltner, the city’s accountant, told the commission that roughly half of businesses that the city identified as potentially selling prepared food remitted collections of the new tax by the Feb. 20 deadline.
“As of Friday, we’ve received $273,000,” Guiltner said of the first month’s collection, which is in line with, or possibly more than the finance department had projected. “We could receive up to $3.65 million.”
In all, 170 locations have remitted the new tax to the city, Guiltner said.
He said city officials will send letters and emails to the locations that have not yet responded, noting there may still be some businesses that aren’t aware of the changes in taxation.
Commission member Tom Fielder, who also owns restaurants, pointed out that businesses have up to the end of the month to remit their sales taxes to the state. He said those businesses may have also been impacted by the trying weather conditions of late.
