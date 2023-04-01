JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will take another step Monday toward building an indoor sports complex.
The commission will meet at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St., to hear a steering committee’s recommendation for a construction manager for the project.
The steering committee interviewed representatives of two companies last week and decided to recommend Conway-based Nabholz Corporation. Also under consideration was Flintco LLC, based in Tulsa.
Nabholz operates in seven states and has a large presence in Jonesboro.
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee, said Nabholz will be working with the Crafton Tull architectural and engineering firm to design and build the complex, which the commission hopes will attract thousands of new visitors to Jonesboro each year.
Hodges said he has been pleased with the way the committee has conducted their open discussions with area residents on what they want to see included in the project.
“There may be one out there, but I can’t think of another way that gives the community an opportunity to participate yet,” Hodges said Friday. “But when it comes down to it, the nine committee members vote.”
The steering committee used the same process for selecting a company to perform a feasibility study, and later the process to select the architects.
While an A&P Commission vote is the next step, the city council will have final say on a contract.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the commission will receive updates on financing the project.
A 2 percent tax on prepared foods that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, is funding the project.
The commission plans to build the complex on 36 acres on Race Street.
Eastern Sports Management, which conducted the feasibility study, recommended a 200,000-square-foot complex that would potentially include:
Ten basketball courts, convertible to 20 volleyball or pickleball courts.
Two indoor artificial turf fields measuring 90-feet-by-180.
An indoor aquatics area with a 50-meter pool, diving boards, spectator seating and a warmup pool with a splash pad.
A 22,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area that could include water slides, a lazy river pool and other features.
