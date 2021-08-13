JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission on Tuesday will hear presentations on a possible new sports complex and possible ways to pay for it, according to an agenda provided by the commission. Comments from the public will be accepted.
The commission, which is funded by a tax on hotel stays, will also discuss its financial status.
The commission will meet at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
