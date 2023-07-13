JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission decided Wednesday to seek financing of a planned 36-acre indoor sports complex through the city’s Public Facilities Board.

Project planners haven’t arrived at a cost for the anticipated 200,000-square-foot facility that’s expected to include an aquatic center for competitive swimming, multiple courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball or badminton matches or exhibition events. But Michele Allgood, a bond attorney for the Mitchell Williams law firm, said the financing mechanism could be a combination of pay-as-you-go and a line of credit from local banks.

