JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission decided Wednesday to seek financing of a planned 36-acre indoor sports complex through the city’s Public Facilities Board.
Project planners haven’t arrived at a cost for the anticipated 200,000-square-foot facility that’s expected to include an aquatic center for competitive swimming, multiple courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball or badminton matches or exhibition events. But Michele Allgood, a bond attorney for the Mitchell Williams law firm, said the financing mechanism could be a combination of pay-as-you-go and a line of credit from local banks.
Under a traditional bond issue, the city would issue bonds equal to the amount anticipated for the cost of constructing and equipping a facility, Allgood said, and interest payments would become due immediately.
Under the financing structure Allgood recommended, the commission would use as much cash on hand before drawing from the line of credit.
The commission plans to build the complex with proceeds from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect in early 2022. The tax produced $5.3 million last year, including interest earned on the collections. Through May of this year, the tax had brought in slightly more than $2.6 million.
To date, the commission has spent $4 million to buy the land on Race Street.
Commission Chairman Jerry Morgan, himself a banker, said the line of credit approach will be the most cost-effective.
“And we do have constant cash inflows from the tax revenue that we can manage,” Morgan said. “Obviously, we will manage that to the best of our ability to limit the interest expense. Everybody knows rates are extremely high compared to where they were when we started this process two years ago ... As the cash comes in, we will use the cash as much as we can until we have to get in the situation to start drawing on those notes.”
According to Allgood’s recommendation, the Public Facilities Board would be designated owner of the complex during the course of the indebtedness. The A&P Commission would lease and be in charge of operating the property.
The Public Facilities Board is scheduled to meet next Thursday.
The commission also agreed to a proposal to extend a contract with Eastern Sports Management to serve as an advisor to the commission as design work continues for the complex.
Eastern Sports Management conducted a feasibility study to determine market demand before the commission purchased the land and hired the Crafton Tull engineering and architectural firm and Nabholz Corporation, the company selected to manage construction.
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee assigned to help plan the specific uses of the complex, said ESM’s experience at similar facilities across the country will guide them in the purchase of equipment.
“The folks that are on our committee are well educated and they’re experts in their fields of sports, but with that, it behooves us, I believe … that we have an advisor for this,” Hodges explained.
He said ESM will advise the best surfaces for the multiple basketball courts and other equipment, based on the company’s experience in other markets.
The cost of the contract extension is $45,000, plus 3 percent of the cost of equipment procurement.
Morgan noted that ESM would also like the opportunity to operate the facility on behalf of the commission when it opens, but that decision can only be made after advertising for proposals from anyone who would want the job.
Wednesday’s meeting was the first for newly-appointed commission member Mallory Hurt White, who was appointed to succeed her father, Bill Hurt.
Morgan noted that Hurt had served the A&P for 19 years.
Also in attendance were commissioners Tom Fielder, Chris Gibson, David McClain and Tracy Owens.
