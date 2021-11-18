JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission is gearing up to begin the planning of a new sports complex, thanks to city council approval of a 2 percent prepared food tax.
The city begins collecting the so-called hamburger tax in January.
While sales taxes are handled by the state on behalf of cities and counties, the city is responsible for making sure prepared food and hotel taxes are collected.
Andrew Guiltner, the city’s accountant, told the commission Wednesday that the city’s finance department has prepared new forms and sent letters to more than 360 businesses that will be subject to the new tax.
The city’s finance experts estimate the new tax on prepared food sold in restaurants, convenience stores and other places will bring in about $2.9 million per year. Proceeds from the tax are to be used to build an indoor multipurpose complex.
The commission will hire an outside consulting company to help plan the facility.
Today is the deadline for companies to apply for the job.
In addition to advertising the request for proposals, Renee Golas, the commission’s sports marketing director, said she personally reached out to 10 companies that she knows are engaged in this type of work.
Jerry Morgan, the commission’s chairman, said the consultant will work with a steering committee of local residents to develop the plan.
“Our thought is to get around seven to nine individuals on that steering committee,” Morgan said. “A broad, diverse group of citizens that have a good understanding of the city. Also, learning heavily toward people that have a background in sports to some degree.”
Morgan said the steering committee will recommend cost, location, size and sports involved in the facility.
Golas said the steering committee members will have to commit themselves to a lot of work.
“The process normally takes about 12 weeks from beginning to end, but I do see this committee being involved in this for at least a period of six months and perhaps, even longer,” Golas predicted.
Anyone who wishes to be considered to serve on the steering committee may apply by email at: JonesboroAPCommission @gmail.com.
While the commission is consumed with this new project, it also plans to continue funding a number of individual events throughout the year that not only attract visitors to the city, but also helps nonprofit organizations in the community.
The commission will meet Dec. 14 to consider requests from 26 organizations for funding in 2022.
