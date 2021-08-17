JONESBORO — A multipurpose indoor sports complex appears to be in the works, and the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission is looking at paying for it from its own revenue, not from a general tax increase.
After hearing a presentation from Danny Kapales, the city’s parks and recreation director Tuesday, the commission decided to meet again on Aug. 30 to prepare a proposal for the city council.
Kapales provided information on youth sports venues such a Emerson, Ga, near Atlanta; Hoover, Ala., a suburb of Birmingham; and facilities in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Hammond, Ind., and Arkansas cities, such as Benton, near Little Rock.
The $21.53 million River Center at Benton is a 89,000-square-foot multipurpose facility. Among its features are an aquatics center and space for four basketball courts and eight volleyball courts, Kapales said.
“And you look at Jonesboro, we have great volleyball teams. We have great basketball teams,” Kapales said. “We have programs that would bring people to Jonesboro if they knew we had a complex to play in.”
While each school district has good gyms, Kapales said they’re not conducive to summer competition.
“But I think some of our high school coaches would love to have a summertime location to be able to host camps where they can bring multiple teams into town and spend a week in town hosting an event,” Kapales said. “And when you have state championship teams here, teams are going to come play.”
Katie Hill, a Jonesboro resident who owns a competitive volleyball club at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.
“It’s 22 courts,” Hill said of that venue. “It brings in about 160 teams per weekend. We run it on two weekends. On average, about $1 million in revenue in two days for the city between just the hotels and the restaurants.”
She said about 75 percent of the teams that compete are from out of town.
Ryan Moore is a volunteer swimming coach at Brookland High School. He said three local high schools have teams, but with few pools to practice in, participation is limited. Many can’t afford to join a country club in order to practice swimming, he said.
And it’s expensive to compete, Moore said.
“Over 350 kids attended the meet,” Moore said of a recent state championship meet at Bentonville. “Just our family of four, the three nights we spent in town, dining out, the hotel, gas, miscellaneous items, things of that nature, we spent a little over $1,200.”
He said his family goes to 12 to 15 meets per year. He said each of those cities have a prepared food tax.
So how to pay for it?
The commission derives its revenue from a 3 percent tax on hotel room rentals. It also has the power to levy up to 4 percent on prepared foods, commonly known as a hamburger tax.
Two members of the city council, Chris Gibson and David McClain, serve on the commission, along with hotel owner Dan Das and restaurant owners Tom Fielder, Bill Hurt and Tracy Owens. Banker Jerry Morgan is chairman of the commission.
Because Jonesboro only taxes hotel rooms and not food as other cities of similar size do, its revenue lags far below those other cities. It had record income of $691,482 in 2019.
North Little Rock, which has a 3.5 percent room tax and 3 percent food tax, collected $7.5 million, according to data supplied by the city. Fayetteville and Conway, with 2 percent taxes on rooms and restaurants, collected $7.11 million and $4.48 million respectively
The 3 percent hotel and restaurant tax in Hot Springs generated $6.96 million in 2019.
A 1 percent prepared food tax would generate an estimated $1.5 million per year in Jonesboro, said Andrew Guiltner, the city’s accountant.
The commission could use the revenue either for a hotel and restaurant gross receipts bond issue over 15 years, or take out a five-year loan from a commercial bank, he said. Another option would be to build facilities when the tax accumulates an adequate amount.
Morgan asked the restaurant owners on the commission how they would feel about a new tax affecting their businesses.
“I would say the benefit for Jonesboro would far outweigh any impact it would have on me as a restaurant owner or even my customers,” Fielder said. “I just feel like it’s time to move forward.”
Hurt agreed.
Craig McDaniel, whose family owns a construction company, cautioned that trying to avoid interest payments from bond issues or loans could cost more in the long run in the form of inflation costs for construction.
City council member Charles Coleman and former member Rennel Woods said the larger venue is needed because too many neighborhood children are squeezed out of participating at the neighborhood community centers.
Naz Kazi, whose family owns several hotels in Jonesboro, said crime could become a bigger issue if the city doesn’t provide such facilities. While the city has good hotels now, without events to attract more visitors, those hotels could degrade.
“I’ve seen this happen in Memphis. I’ve seen this happen in Batesville, Miss., I’ve seen this happen in other towns,” Kazi said. “We have an opportunity to make sure that we don’t fall into that trap, so I support this 100 percent.”
