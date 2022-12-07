JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s Advertising and Promotion Commission will be able to pay cash for the land for its planned indoor sports complex, chairman Jerry Morgan said Tuesday.
The city began collecting a 2 percent prepared food tax in January, and through October, that tax had produced $4,328,016, according to a report from the city’s finance office. Morgan projected the revenue would grow to about $5,228,000 by the end of the year.
The commission has agreed to buy 32 acres on Race Street owned by Arkansas State University for $4 million, and will pay Arisa Health (Mid-South) $1.05 million for an adjacent 4-acre parcel.
“So a total of $5,050,000 is committed on that and we expect to close on those sometime after the first of the year,” Morgan said.
Morgan said Kevin Hodges, chairman of the committee assigned to select contractors for the sports complex, is working with City Attorney Carol Duncan to finalize a contract with Crafton Tull, the engineering firm hired to design the sports complex.
The next step will be to hire a general contractor for the construction project.
The commission agreed to authorize up to $20,000 in fees to the Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard law firm in Little Rock to review a number of documents associated with both the project and the commission.
The commission is hoping to develop a 200,000-square-foot indoor complex that would potentially include:
10 basketball courts, convertible to 20 volleyball courts.
Two indoor artificial turf fields measuring 90-feet-by-180.
An indoor aquatics area with a 50-meter pool, diving boards, spectator seating and a warmup pool with a splash pad. A 22,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area that could include water slides, a lazy river pool and other features.
In addition to the prepared food tax, the commission collects a 4-percent tax on on hotel room rentals.
The initial 3 cents is dedicated to promoting events and tourism. That portion of the tax has produced $831,009 through October, which exceeds the total of $797,852 for all of 2021. The city began collecting the fourth cent this year, with all the money dedicated to projects within Jonesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department. To date, that tax has collected $245,549.
