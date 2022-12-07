JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s Advertising and Promotion Commission will be able to pay cash for the land for its planned indoor sports complex, chairman Jerry Morgan said Tuesday.

The city began collecting a 2 percent prepared food tax in January, and through October, that tax had produced $4,328,016, according to a report from the city’s finance office. Morgan projected the revenue would grow to about $5,228,000 by the end of the year.

