JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will consider a steering committee’s recommendation Monday for development of a new indoor sports complex.
On Feb. 8, the steering committee voted to recommend hiring Eastern Sports Management (ESM) Fredricksburg, Virginia.
ESM is involved in development of the $50 million Memphis Sports and Event Complex, which is under construction near Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium. The basketball-volleyball complex is scheduled to open this fall.
The company that’s helping redevelop the Mid-South Fairgrounds in Memphis is the top choice to develop a sports complex in Jonesboro.
If the commission approves the contract, ESM would work with the steering committee to plan the size and scope of the proposed complex.
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day. City officials have estimated about 360 businesses in the city would collect the tax on the city’s behalf. It’s been estimated that the tax would raise about $2.5 million per year. That revenue is expected to be used to fund a bond issue to pay for construction.
The commission will also review tax collection revenue and expenditures from 2021, approved expenditures for 2022 and other requests for funding, if any.
The commission originally planned to consider the consulting contract at a special meeting on Wednesday. However, that meeting was postponed due to inclement weather.
The commission will meet at 10 a.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
