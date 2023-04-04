JONESBORO — While Jonesboro’s Advertising and Promotion Commission is making a multi-million dollar commitment to an indoor sports complex, the commission on Monday also made a commitment to bolster the city’s outdoor facilities.
The commission voted to pledge $750,000 toward a project to install synthetic turf on two of the 19 soccer fields at Joe Mack Campbell Park. That’s half the estimated cost of installation.
One cent of the city’s four-cent hotel occupancy tax is dedicated to funding projects for Jonesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The commission previously participated in installing artificial turf to the baseball fields. Jerry Morgan, chairman of the commission, said the city has been hoping to do a project for soccer for the past couple of years.
Parks Director Danny Kapales said participation in soccer is skyrocketing, with 1,211 players participating in City Stars during the fall and 950 in the spring.
“We’re going to have a record number of kids playing, basically this season,” Kapales said. But the down side is the wet weather Jonesboro experiences in the spring.
“So trying to have a couple of full-sized fields that are universally usable, so that we can guarantee practices and guarantee games will make a huge difference with what we’re trying to do with our programs,” Kapales said, adding that being able to guarantee that games will be played will be crucial for hosting tournaments.
“When you schedule a tournament and know that you’re going to have people coming to town and it gets rained out because it’s just too wet, you have to cancel completely,” he said. “But if you have a couple of fields, you may have to adjust your schedule, it may be a longer tournament, you may have to change the game format a little bit, but if you know you have a couple of turf fields, now all of a sudden, you can go ahead and have that tournament that day.”
Kapales said he has chosen the two most flood-prone fields for the turf project.
Matt Modelesky, chairman of the local soccer booster club, Arkansas Revolution FC, said the group has grown so much that it has hired a full-time executive director. Jonesboro native Daniel Ryan, who has led the growth of youth soccer in the northeastern United States, has joined the organization, he said.
As for the indoor complex, the commission approved a steering committee’s recommendation that Nabholz Corp. serve as construction manager, working with the Crafton Tull engineering firm.
Now, the steering committee will work with Nabholz and Crafton Tull to design the 36-acre complex, which will be constructed on Race Street.
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee, said many people in the community will be participating in working subgroups as part of the planning process.
“We’ll take about 60 to 90 days,” Hodges said. “We’ll have working subgroups within our subcommittee that will reach out to community members that want to be involved. For aquatics, we’ll obviously reach out to those swimming groups, swimming associations, local coaches, anyone that’s involved or has any interested in swimming, competitive swimming or aquatics, we’ll have several of those meetings and they will be involved with not only our architectural services, but also our construction management.”
The same approach will be used to plan for basketball, volleyball and pickleball facilities, he said.
The indoor sports complex is being funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which took effect Jan. 2022. The tax brought in $5,265,734 in the first year, and $1,014,471 through February. Morgan predicted the tax would produce $5.4 million in all of 2023.
