JONESBORO — While Jonesboro’s Advertising and Promotion Commission is making a multi-million dollar commitment to an indoor sports complex, the commission on Monday also made a commitment to bolster the city’s outdoor facilities.

The commission voted to pledge $750,000 toward a project to install synthetic turf on two of the 19 soccer fields at Joe Mack Campbell Park. That’s half the estimated cost of installation.

inman@jonesborosun.com