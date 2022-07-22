JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will receive an update on plans for an indoor sports complex when it meets Tuesday morning.

Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day. City officials have estimated the tax would raise about $2.5 million per year. That revenue is expected to be used to fund a bond issue to pay for construction.

