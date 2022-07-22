JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will receive an update on plans for an indoor sports complex when it meets Tuesday morning.
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day. City officials have estimated the tax would raise about $2.5 million per year. That revenue is expected to be used to fund a bond issue to pay for construction.
John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management (ESM) of Fredricksburg, Va., will provide the update.
ESM was awarded the contract to help plan and develop the complex.
Wack’s company has been meeting with local stakeholders to determine how large the facility should be, while also evaluating how much the facility would cost to meet the desired goals.
Part of the study involves looking for the best and most cost-efficient location for the complex.
ESM has been involved in planning similar complexes in Memphis, Tulsa and Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Other business to be considered by the commission Tuesday will be plans to improve the commission’s website to attract more visitors, potentially funding a new local event and review of the commission’s finances.
The commission will meet at 10 a.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
