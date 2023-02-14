230214-JS-nalox-boxes-photo-nz

Melissa Dooley, A-State director of environmental, health and safety, explains how a small red tamper tag is designed to break away if the door is pulled on one of the newly-installed NaloxBoxes inside the university’s Administration Building. The NaloxBoxes, which are located near AED boxes across campus, are all public access and provide medical intervention in case of an opioid overdose.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students, staff, faculty and visitors now have immediate access to lifesaving NaloxBoxes at over 57 different locations around campus. These boxes will provide medical intervention in case of an opioid overdose.

According to a press release from Arkansas State University, a NaloxBox contains two doses of a Narcan nasal spray with instructions for how to use the product, as well as personal protective equipment such as gloves and CPR masks.