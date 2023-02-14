JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students, staff, faculty and visitors now have immediate access to lifesaving NaloxBoxes at over 57 different locations around campus. These boxes will provide medical intervention in case of an opioid overdose.
According to a press release from Arkansas State University, a NaloxBox contains two doses of a Narcan nasal spray with instructions for how to use the product, as well as personal protective equipment such as gloves and CPR masks.
According to the Narcan.com website, Narcan is a potentially lifesaving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes and requires no assembly or specialized training.
Melissa Dooley, director of environmental, health and safety at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, said on Thursday that all the boxes were expected to be installed by Friday evening.
“We actually received them back in December,” she said, noting that, with issues caused by the weather over the last few weeks, it has taken until now to get all 57 boxes installed.
“Students just have to pop the tag,” she explained, adding that each box contains two concentrated doses, in case a second dose is needed, however it is not a substitute for emergency medical care.
“The goal of this program is to save lives, and we want students and faculty to feel comfortable and confident in doing just that,” said Dooley, noting these boxes are all public access and installed with a small red tamper tag that is designed to break away if the door is pulled upon.
“To access it, simply go up to the box and pull firmly against the door,” she said. “So, if you suspect that someone has overdosed, you can pull the tag, give them the medicine and dial 911,” she sated. “It’s that simple.”
She also noted that the Narcan works by binding to the opioids in the person’s body during a drug overdose and should not do any further damage if the person has been miss diagnosed.
“They might be upset because they are coming down, but at least they will still be alive,” Dooley stated.
Dooley said one issue that often keeps bystanders or friends from helping or notifying first responders is the fear of liability or that they might be arrested if they are also in possession of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.
However, she said there are two laws that protect bystanders, friends and family members.
These laws are Arkansas Act 1222, which protects anyone who administers a Narcan product when they reasonably believe an opioid overdose has occurred, and the Joshua Ashley-Pauley Act (AR Code § 20-13-1704), which states that one cannot be arrested for simple possession of a controlled substance if first responders are notified of a potential opioid overdose.
Dooley said that two members of the nursing faculty at A-State, Dr. Sarah Davidson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions, and Dr. Mark Foster, Graduate Programs chair, had suggested a grant opportunity about a year ago.
According to Dooley they worked with the Arkansas Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Services and UALR MidSouth Center for Prevention and Training, which provided the boxes, Narcan and training.
She said they have already had about 50 people participate in the in-person training, plus UALR MidSouth also provides training online as well so any employee can take the training.
In 2018, the university began adding automated external defibrillator (AED) units across campus, and Dooley said the boxes are located next to these AED boxes across campus and are fully functional.
“Now when we add more AEDs, we will add more NaloxBoxes as well,” she said.
According to the press release, information from Arkansas Take Back states that the highest age group for misuse of prescription opioids is 18 to 25 year olds, and Arkansas is second in the nation among opioid prescription rates.
“Nearly 27,000 lives have been saved as a result of emergency Narcan products being administered,” it stated.
Dooley said many illicit drugs are not ‘pure,’ meaning they could be laced with other opiates that users are unaware of.
“Due to this rise and the creation of the Narcan program by the Arkansas Collegiate Network, we believe this was a simple and necessary step to address the opiate crisis that our state and country are experiencing,” she said.
As many as 65 NaloxBoxes are planned to be added across campus in the future.
