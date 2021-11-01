JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students have been asking for a new student learning center since talks began back in 2018, but COVID-19 put a damper on the talks.
However, they are now back on schedule and the holdup gave the university administration the opportunity to find the space with the help and input of students.
Arkansas State University’s Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced plans Monday afternoon to repurpose the old ASU Bookstore as a new student learning center in the Carl R. Reng Center on campus.
Damphousse said the administration wanted to give the students a role and a say in the new learning center and the hold up actually gave them that chance. With the bookstore now re-contracted, the space is available and large enough to accommodate the students’ needs, Damphousse said.
Although layout ideas were on display, Damphousse said, “These are just concepts. We still have the opportunity to take this blank canvas and paint the final space along with our students. In fact, the student will even have the chance to help name the space. Possibly through a contest and a vote of some sort.”
The center will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said. It will be equipped with computers, printers, plug-ins, restrooms and plenty of space for small groups and large meeting spaces. It will also include a coffee and snack area for the students.
Ellie Mayberry, student government president, said this space will work well for a student learning center.
“It is at the heart of the campus and close to both student housing and the parking garage for off-campus students and students from other campuses as well,” she said. “Like many students, I would rather be sitting in the student union to study because the library is such a hike, but here we will be be able to study or even print-off an important paper at 3 o’clock in the morning if we have to. The possibilities are endless.”
Keyon Atkins, a senior, said the administration collaborated with us on the project.
“I appreciate that they really took our advice to heart,” he said. “It is wonderful to be able to attend a college where your voice can actually be heard.”
Damphousse said there will be changes and continued debate on the final plans, but he said he looks forward to the final results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.