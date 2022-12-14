221214-JS-womens-academy-photo

Jessica Brogdon (from left), a senior business administration major, Graduate School Dean Cherisse Jones-Branch, and Andrea Allen, executive director of the Delta Center for Economic Devlopment, react to Chancellor Todd Shields’ announcement of Gov. Hutchinson’s support and an anonymous donor’s gift for the Arkansas Delta Women’s Leadership Academy at A-State.

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University officials announced a boost to the university’s Women’s Leadership Center and the formation of the Arkansas Delta Women’s Leadership Academy during a press conference on Monday afternoon on the A-State campus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared the Arkansas Women’s Commission’s report on Thursday, which noted several priorities including increasing mentorship for women, especially single mothers, underrepresented students and entrepreneurs.