JONESBORO — Arkansas State University officials announced a boost to the university’s Women’s Leadership Center and the formation of the Arkansas Delta Women’s Leadership Academy during a press conference on Monday afternoon on the A-State campus.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared the Arkansas Women’s Commission’s report on Thursday, which noted several priorities including increasing mentorship for women, especially single mothers, underrepresented students and entrepreneurs.
He also committed $200,000 to support the Arkansas Delta Women’s Leadership Academy, which will mentor female college students who are determined to become entrepreneurs, business owners and the next generation of successful female leaders across a range of industries and occupations.
“Creation of this new academy was one of the action plans,” ASU Chancellor Todd Shields said on Monday.
Shields said in addition to receiving the $200,000 in state funding announced by Gov. Hutchinson, the center also received a $1 million pledge from an Arkansas State University alumna.
That donation will be made in $100,000 installments over the next 10 years.
Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the graduate school at A-State, expressed her appreciation for the support shown to the developing program.
“We’re very excited about that initiative and the ways it will allow us to help women in leadership positions, and women who aspire to leadership positions, while maintaining a close connection with the Women’s Leadership Center here at A-State,” she said.
Jessica Brogdon of Paragould, a senior who has been interning with the Women’s Leadership Center, spoke about the impact the center has had on her life.
“My life is not that of an average college student. I thought this would hinder my college experience, but the WLC welcomed me from the beginning with open arms,” Brogdon said. “My favorite part of the Women’s Leadership Center was the mentor clusters, where we would meet over Zoom as a group of interns and mentors. I learned things about myself and other interns that helped me understand what it takes to be a good leader and all-around person.”
A non-traditional student with small children at home, Brogdon will pick up her diploma in business administration at A-State’s Fall Commencement this week.
The new leadership academy will provide mentoring and educational resources to women across the eastern portion of the state. Similar to existing programs like Leadership Arkansas or the Delta Regional Authority’s Delta Leadership Academy, the new program will focus on women in the community.
The Delta Center for Economic Development will help oversee the academy, which will offer peer-to-peer experiences for women in 42 Arkansas counties.
Andrea Allen, executive director of the DCEC, said the Delta Center has a long history of administering leadership programs.
“The curriculum is going to be impactful,” Allen said, but she noted that the networking would probably be the most beneficial part of the program. “This will empower women for years to come.”
Allen said while attending a leadership conference in Memphis, she and Jones-Branch began brainstorming about a leadership program specifically for women.
“It all started on a napkin,” Allen said.
Jones-Branch said the academy will provide networking opportunities, resources and more.
“We want to develop women leaders,” she said. “There is a need in this part of the state and statewide.”
While the application process is still being fine-tuned, Allen encouraged interested women to look for information soon on the DCED website, AState.edu/dced.
