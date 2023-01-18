230118-JS-astate-vet-med-project-photo

Dr. Jennifer Bouldin, interim dean of the College of Science and Mathematics (from left); visits with Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the Graduate School; Dr. Mickey Latour, dean of the College of Agriculture; and Dr. Tom Risch, executive director of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute; following an update on plans for Arkansas State University’s proposed College of Veterinary Medicine on Tuesday afternoon.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

JONESBORO — Chancellor Todd Shields joined other Arkansas State University officials Tuesday afternoon in providing an update on plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, Shields announced, stating that after a period of study it was decided not to partner with any outside groups, as originally considered when discussions began in 2019. He shared that the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally.