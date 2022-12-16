JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Professor of Civil Engineering Zahid Hossain received an almost $200,000 Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) grant to fund a research project that will use sustainable matter to make construction materials.
According to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Monday, the ASU project is one of three Transportation-Related Research Workforce Development Grant Program (TRRWDGP) projects for the 2023 fiscal year.
A-State was awarded $197,690 for Hossain’s project on the research and development of the sustainable use of rice husk and scrap tires as construction materials for transportation infrastructure.
Hossain said Wednesday that the primary mission of his two-year project is to use these material to make sustainable construction materials such as concrete and asphalt for driveways, parking lots and more.
“There is a shortage of cement and water can be scarce,” he said, noting that there is also a shortage of class C fly ash, which is also used to maintain power plants, such as the one in Newark.
Fly ash provides a plethora of benefits, according to Hossain, including increasing the concrete’s workability, resistance to fluid penetration (water), and resistance to deicing salts. With fly ash in short supply, Hossain stressed the importance of finding an alternate material.
While looking for a solution, he discovered that rice husk ash made a good substitute.
“We have plenty of rice husk which has to be disposed of at special landfields,” he stated. “So, we can produce rice husk ash as a supplement for the class C fly ash to solve the problem.”
He has also found a more environmentally friendly solution to get rid of old scrap tires as well.
“We burn tires,” he said. “If we can reuse those tires in construction materials like asphalt, it would be environmentally friendly, while getting rid of unwanted waste.”
Hossain said that he will be working on his project in conjunction with ARDOT’s District 10, which serves several Northeast Arkansas counties including Clay, Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph; as well as with area concrete and asphalt companies.
He said this project will also provide great opportunities for both college and high school students, who will have the chance to work in the lab and in the field during construction work.
A portion of the grant monies will be used to purchase asphalt testing equipment for the lab, which Hossain said will be starting immediately now that they have received the grant.
A total of $615,100 was awarded between Hossain’s project and the other two recipients which included University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, which received $117,410 for a project studying the determinants of Arkansas transit ridership and Transportation expenditures; and University of Arkansas Community College – Morrilton, which received $300,000 for a project that will train entry-level heavy equipment operators for highway construction.
Eligible recipients of funds are limited to publicly-funded institutions of higher education.
