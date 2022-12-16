JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Professor of Civil Engineering Zahid Hossain received an almost $200,000 Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) grant to fund a research project that will use sustainable matter to make construction materials.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Monday, the ASU project is one of three Transportation-Related Research Workforce Development Grant Program (TRRWDGP) projects for the 2023 fiscal year.