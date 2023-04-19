230419-JS-speak-out-photo-nz

Arkansas State University Assistant Professor of Communication Disorders Shanon Brantley, Ph.D, explains the importance of the vocal warm-up sessions as she assists ASU senior communication disorders student Taylor Watkins during a session with a group of Parkinson’s patients on Tuesday afternoon at Arkansas State University Speech and Hearing Center in the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Speech and Hearing Center has been awarded a grant becoming the state’s first and only SPEAK OUT!® Therapy & Research Center.

According to a press release, Parkinson Voice Project of Richardson, Texas, is awarding the A-State Speech and Hearing Clinic a five-year SPEAK OUT! Grant.