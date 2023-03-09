JONESBORO — Jonesboro resident Parker St. Pierre has decided to use his role as an Arkansas State University Red Wolf men’s basketball player to launch a charitable campaign for an Arkansas veterans outreach known as Darby’s Warrior Support (DWS).
The campaign for DWS, which is located in Searcy, will be run on the new crowdfunding platform known as Champsraise.
St. Pierre said that the company had reached out to him back in December of 2022, which actually made him one of the first athletes to sign as the company was just launched in January by Champraise founder and CEO Tyler Jordon.
As one of the platform’s first clients, St. Pierre said he will join other athletes and social media influencers who are trying to make a difference.
According to a press release, Champsraise is the world’s first charitable crowdfunding platform specifically geared to help college and pro athletes impact causes near and dear to their hearts, as well as to develop their brands for a lifetime.
“As an Arkansas transplant, I am excited that this charitable crowdfunding campaign on Champsraise is with an athlete and a charity in my community,” Jordon said. “Parker is a proven leader in the Arkansas State University community, where he was born and raised.”
St. Pierre said his campaign will help Darby’s Warrior Support raise money for a new lodge in the hopes of tripling the number of veterans they can serve.
“There were a lot of great charities to choose from,” St. Pierre said, however he chose DWS because they were helping veterans in a unique way, which he could relate to.
“Mental health is a never-ending battle for college athletes.,” he said. “As the son of a mental health therapist, I know firsthand the importance of a healthy outlet for athletes and others to express their emotions and alleviate their anxiety and depression.”
“Our nation’s veterans are why our country is free, yet many live with the scars of war,” St. Pierre continued. “I wanted to support Darby’s because of their mission to provide physically and emotionally injured post 9/11 Special Operations Combat veterans with all-inclusive Arkansas hunting and fishing opportunities in an environment that comforts, encourages and fosters rehabilitation, recovery and transition.”
He also said that he believes the DWS program has been highly effective, but he is hoping his supporters will help take it to the next level.
“Help me raise money for Darby’s Warrior Support to build a new 9,000-square-foot facility to triple the number of veterans they serve annually,” he said, noting that DWS and others have already raised 60 percent of the $300,000 goal.
While the Champsraise platform is new, helping with charities and community service is not new to St. Pierre.
“I am called to help the community that helped to raised me,” he said. “Especially, to the kids. Giving back to the kids of Jonesboro is really meaningful to me.”
Which is why he has actively raised money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and volunteered to coach Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball over the last few years, he said.
St. Pierre said that his desire to help others comes from influences like his grandmother who was the director of Motherhood of Jonesboro, a nonprofit organization, for many years.
“Ever since I could walk I was there helping her out,” he smiled.
St. Pierre graduated from Valley View High School, where he spearheaded an effort for the Jonesboro Mayor’s Youth Council to feed 300 members of the Trumann community impacted by a tornado in 2021.
Most recently, he he raised around $350 as part of the Red Wolves for St. Jude’s event a couple weeks ago.
According to the Arkansas State University website, Red Wolves for St. Jude, which was formerly Up ‘til Dawn, is a student-led and student-run philanthropic program hosted by A-State that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The freshman, seeking a double major in business finance and business pre-law, boasts a 4.0 GPA, but is also proud of the number 33, which is his jersey number for the Red Wolves.
“I grew up in Jonesboro and I always wanted to be a Red Wolf,” he said proudly.
He is also a member of several campus organizations including the Student Government Association, Future Business Leaders of America, the Marketing Club, the PIKE fraternity and the Environmental Club.
“Jonesboro is my home,” he continued, noting that he has traveled the world and never found another town like it. “To me, Jonesboro is the best.”
As St. Pierre continues with his efforts for Darby’s, he said he plans to do commercials and an in-person fundraiser with assistance from Champsraise.
For more information on St. Pierre’s campaign visit his Champsraise profile at https://champsraise.com/athletes/ parker-st.pierre.
