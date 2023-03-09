230309-JS-parker-st-pierre-photo-nz

Arkansas State University Red Wolf basketball player Parker St. Pierre poses for a photo on Tuesday in the First National Bank Arena on the A-State campus in Jonesboro. St. Pierre is actively trying to raise money for Darby’s Warrior Support in Searcy on the new crowdfunding platform known as Champsraise. This is just one of many community service projects in which he has participated.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro resident Parker St. Pierre has decided to use his role as an Arkansas State University Red Wolf men’s basketball player to launch a charitable campaign for an Arkansas veterans outreach known as Darby’s Warrior Support (DWS).

The campaign for DWS, which is located in Searcy, will be run on the new crowdfunding platform known as Champsraise.