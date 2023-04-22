230422-JS-astate-earth-day-photo-nz

Westside Consolidated Elementary School fourth-grader Slayton Lehman gets to hold two exotic snakes with the assistance of Barbara Parks, co-owner of KP Exotics, on Friday at the “Invest in our Planet” Earth Day celebration in the Red Wolf Center on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro. The event, which was free to the public, was hosted by ASU’s Department of Environmental, Health and Safety.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Students of all ages visited Arkansas State University to learn about Earth Day during the “Invest in our Planet” Earth Day celebration on Friday at in the Red Wolf Center on the Arkansas State University Campus in Jonesboro.

The free public event, which was originally to be held on the Heritage Plaza Lawn, was moved inside due to weather.