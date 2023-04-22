JONESBORO — Students of all ages visited Arkansas State University to learn about Earth Day during the “Invest in our Planet” Earth Day celebration on Friday at in the Red Wolf Center on the Arkansas State University Campus in Jonesboro.
The free public event, which was originally to be held on the Heritage Plaza Lawn, was moved inside due to weather.
It was hosted by Arkansas State University’s Department of Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS). There were several speakers from A-State and area organizations to discuss recycling, local conservation and earth-friendly practices, including Brandon Tabor of KASU, A-State Chancellor Todd Shields and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.
There were also several booths set up to highlight area businesses and non-profits as they showed-off their environmentally-friendly practices and efforts.
Melissa Dooley, director of EHS, said in a press release that they were expecting to have up to 409 elementary students, 140 parents, and up to 200 A-State faculty, staff and students.
“We hope, with this event, we bring increased environmental awareness and increased sustainable actions throughout the campus and the Jonesboro region,” said Dooley.
This was just one of multiple A-State Earth Day events on Friday, including an Earth Day celebration by A-State’s International Programs at the International Studies Building and a picnic and competitive scavenger hunt in the park at Craighead Forest Park.
