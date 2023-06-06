230606-JS-ASCE-symposium-photo

Seth Prunty of Cabot (left), A-State’s survey team leader, accepts the ASCE plaque for the team’s first-place performance at the Mid-South Student Symposium.

JONESBORO — Students in the Arkansas State University chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) enjoyed a strong performance in the annual Mid-South Student Symposium (MSSS), which drew 14 teams from universities in Arkansas and Tennessee to the competition in Chattanooga, Tenn.

One of the A-State teams earned a first-place finish in the three days of contests in which 20 A-State students, accompanied by civil engineering faculty adviser Jason Stewart, competed.