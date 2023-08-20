JONESBORO — The 2023 recipients of the Emerging Young Alumni Award at Arkansas State University have been announced by the A-State Alumni Association and Student Philanthropy Council. This is the fifth year of the recognition program for Arkansas State’s young alumni.

Individuals designated as Emerging Young Alumni are those who, through their personal participation, have made significant contributions to A-State, their profession or their community. This year’s recipients are Kara Fowler, Melissa McDaniel, Mitchell Nail, Dr. Kristin McCollum Sullivan and Dr. Linwood B. Whitten.