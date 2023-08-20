JONESBORO — The 2023 recipients of the Emerging Young Alumni Award at Arkansas State University have been announced by the A-State Alumni Association and Student Philanthropy Council. This is the fifth year of the recognition program for Arkansas State’s young alumni.
Individuals designated as Emerging Young Alumni are those who, through their personal participation, have made significant contributions to A-State, their profession or their community. This year’s recipients are Kara Fowler, Melissa McDaniel, Mitchell Nail, Dr. Kristin McCollum Sullivan and Dr. Linwood B. Whitten.
The five will be recognized at the Emerging Young Alumni Awards luncheon Sept. 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the Cooper Alumni Center, 2600 Alumni Blvd. Ticket information is online at AStatealumni.org/EYA23.
Fowler, an athletic training major, participated in intramural sports, played club women’s rugby, and volunteered with the student alumni chapter. After her 2006 graduation, she progressed from part-time trainer to director of NEA Baptist Wellness Center over a 13-year period before moving to St. Bernards Health and Wellness in 2019. She now promotes health and wellness through her work as a personal trainer and group exercise instructor.
Known for her commitment to the SilverSneakers Fitness Program, Pink Warrior Walk, and as former director of the Women Can Run program, Fowler was recognized as the SilverSneakers Arkansas Teacher of the Year in 2009. In 2021, she was selected as one of St. Bernards’ “Living the Mission” award winners. Her parents are A-State alumni Dr. Gilbert and Carolyn Fowler.
McDaniel was recognized as the Griffin College of Business Chancellor’s Scholar. She completed a Bachelor of Science degree in corporate finance, graduating summa cum laude with University Honors in 2007. She continued her education while working as a graduate student and adjunct professor, and completed her Master of Business Administration degree in 2008, then continued to teach as an adjunct.
She began her banking career with First Horizon in 2009 and will soon celebrate her 15th year. McDaniel has held numerous leadership roles within the bank, currently serving as Northeast Arkansas market president. Active in the community, she serves on the boards of Junior Auxiliary, Better Life Counseling Center, and The Link Theatre, and is 1924 Sustaining Life member of the A-State Alumni Association. She and her husband Von McDaniel have two children, Eviegale and Harris.
Nail graduated in 2007 as the College of Agriculture Chancellor’s Scholar, joining AgWatch Network the same year to produce syndicated agricultural radio programming for more than 50 stations across five states. After marriage in 2010, he and his wife, fellow alum Samantha, both endured battles with cancer two years later before achieving remission, sparking his future interest in healthcare. He joined U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford’s staff, communicating with media and conducting fieldwork across the First District of Arkansas.
In 2020, Nail joined St. Bernards as media relations manager and serves as the system’s public communicator. With his radio background, he started St. Bernards’ podcast, Health Wav, which received acclaim from the Arkansas Hospital Association for its impact in healthcare marketing. The couple have two sons, Baron and Callum.
Sullivan obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science, emphasis in pre-veterinary studies, in 2008. After three years at St. George’s University School of Veterinary Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and clinical rotations at Louisiana State University, she graduated in 2012. While in college, she interned for then-Sen. Blanche Lincoln, and helped protect animals locally and later with a sea turtle rescue group in Grenada. In addition to small animal medicine, she became certified in artificial insemination for cattle, obtained advanced certification for veterinary ultrasound, and performed cattle pregnancy checks at the Ash Flat Livestock Auction, a third-generation family business started by her grandparents, Bill and Alice Nix.
Sullivan and her husband, fellow A-State alum Michael Sullivan, opened ARPets Hospital in 2017, and it has grown into a large practice employing 16 people. ARPets Hospital now sponsors the Bill and Alice Nix Farm Day at A-State. She also serves on the Judd Hill Farmers’ Market Committee and is a 1924 Sustaining Life Member of the Alumni Association. The couple and their children, Elizabeth and Samuel, also enjoy numerous family pets.
Whitten is a first-generation college graduate, TRIO Program alumnus, international educator, chief student affairs officer and researcher who serves as assistant vice president for student experience at Texas Southern University. He and his team implement a holistic learning experience for nearly 10,000 students. As a result of his commitment to student development and DEI advocacy, his career has placed him as a leader in higher education. He has received several awards for advocacy and civic engagement, and recognitions such as induction into the Alabama A&M University “40 Under 40” Champions, and the National Alumni Association Eloise Sterrs Award.
Whitten is also a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., 100 Black Men of America, and a 1924 Sustaining Life Member of the A-State Alumni Association. He has served on the board of the Alabama Coalition Against Rape (ACAR), Youth of Incarcerated Parents United, and Medical Advocacy Outreach (MAO). He earned his Master of Science degree in college student personnel services at A-State in 2020, and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University.
