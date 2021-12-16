JONESBORO — Due to impending inclement weather conditions, Arkansas State University will hold its 2021 Fall Commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday in First National Bank Arena.
The event was originally scheduled to be held in Centennial Bank Stadium, but a projected forecast of heavy rain forced the indoor move.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse will confer degrees upon graduates from seven colleges including Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, and Sciences and Mathematics, along with the Graduate School and University College. Graduates will receive doctoral, specialist, master, bachelor and associate degrees.
Reed Middleton of Marianna is the featured student speaker on behalf of the A-Stade graduating class. He is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in finance from the Neil Griffin College of Business. He served as a senator in the Student Government Association (SGA) and sponsored several resolutions, including the naming of the Red Wolf statue and is also a member of numerous Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists.
Everyone should wear a mask upon entering and moving about in First National Bank Arena. A-State is maintaining the same masking policy the university has operated under for the Fall 2021 semester for indoor events where distancing is not possible. For more information, go to the university’s main calendar page for event details.
The usual inspections and restrictions for any A-State event will be in force, including clear bag policy and no outside food or drink. Sodexo will have water and hot drinks available at the concession stands inside FNBA. To accommodate rainy conditions, guests may bring umbrellas indoors. Free water will be provided to students, courtesy of the Chancellor’s Office.
For those who cannot attend in person, live streaming of the commencement ceremony will be available online at AState.edu/Livestream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.