MOUNTAIN HOME – The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees on Tuesday conferred the designation of Chancellor Emeritus to Dr. Robin Myers for his 11 years of service as chancellor at ASU-Mountain Home.
The board also voted to approve the naming of the Dr. Robert L. Myers Technical Education Campus on U.S. 62 West in Mountain Home in recognition of his contributions to development of the tech center and advancements at ASU-Mountain Home. The naming resolutions were approved during a special board meeting, followed by events to celebrate the designations.
“When Dr. Myers came and we talked about the campus, the future and the growth, one thing we talked about was technical education,” ASU System President Chuck Welch said. “Knowing that there would be an enhanced focus on workforce development and technical education, we talked about how that would fit on this campus and in this setting.
“He worked with the Czeschin and Zimmerman families and took a former car dealership on Highway 62 West and built what I believe is one of the most unique technical education centers in the state. We wanted to recognize that, and the board voted unanimously that it will be known as the Robert L. Myers Technical Education Campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.”
Myers, who retires on July 31, became chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home on July 16, 2012. His innovative leadership provided the impetus for development of many new technical programs on the campus. He also oversaw a rebranding initiative that included a new logo and mascot, the Trailblazer owl, and guided the campus through the pandemic challenges. His commitment to community partnerships led to creation of a disc golf course, a walking and biking trail and a community holiday festival.
“I think people will tell me the thing that they like the most that I have done here is the Technical Center,” Myers said. “Being able to work with community partners, find a location and establish a technical center and establish all of those programs is something I’m proud of. I’m humbled by the recognition I have been given.”
Dr. Bentley Wallace has been appointed as the next ASU-Mountain Home chancellor, effective Aug. 1.
