A-State trustees honor Myers for service at ASU-Mountain Home

Dr. Robin Myers, chancellor, ASU-Mountain Home (second, from left) was honored Tuesday for his years of service to Arkansas State University. Participating in the ceremony were (from left) Gary Harpole and Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr., members of the ASU System Board of Trustees; and ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch.

 Submitted photo

MOUNTAIN HOME – The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees on Tuesday conferred the designation of Chancellor Emeritus to Dr. Robin Myers for his 11 years of service as chancellor at ASU-Mountain Home.

The board also voted to approve the naming of the Dr. Robert L. Myers Technical Education Campus on U.S. 62 West in Mountain Home in recognition of his contributions to development of the tech center and advancements at ASU-Mountain Home. The naming resolutions were approved during a special board meeting, followed by events to celebrate the designations.