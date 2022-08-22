JONESBORO — Based on the popular television series “Shark Tank,” A-State’s first innovation competition for high school students, which has been cleverly named “Thrown to the Wolves,” is a project-based learning challenge by Arkansas State University’s Delta Center for Economic Development (DCED) in Jonesboro.
Andrea Allen, executive director of A-State’s DCED, said on Thursday that they are excited to see what ideas are generated.
“This exciting program is designed to help students develop and demonstrate their creativity, collaboration and communication skills,” Allen explained. “A-State will provide competitors and their teacher-sponsors with a curriculum and access to university faculty, staff and facilities for additional mentorship and support.”
According to a press release from Arkansas State University on Wednesday, the student teams who enter the competition will develop an innovative project as an entrepreneur.
Students will prepare a pitch as well as a business/marketing campaign for the innovation.
Mary Margaret Jackson, program director for center, said on Thursday that that the competition will be open to all area high school sophomores, juniors or seniors from both public and private schools within the DCED’s 12-county operating region, which includes Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp and St. Francis counties.
“We have got a lot of great feedback so far from the public schools,” Jackson said.
Jonesboro Public School’s EAST Facilitator Allyson Goodin, who attended the “Thrown to the Wolves” seminar, said on Monday that she felt that the competition is a great opportunity for students across Northeast Arkansas.
“The seminar that the staff for “Thrown to the Wolves” sponsored was wonderful,” Goodin said. “There was so much information and it was presented in a very engaging way.”
“It is a great opportunity for students in this part of the state,” she said. “I have been in workshops sponsored by other groups for Northwest Arkansas so I am really happy that we have these opportunities for our students in Northeast Arkansas now.”
“Win or lose, this competition allows my students to practice their writing skills, communication skills, math skills and creative thinking in order to solve problems,” Goodin added. “They are excited to be able to grow in these areas in a fun way.”
Goodin is just one of the local teachers who is already planning to sponsor some of her students. The sponsor for the student or student group must be a certified teacher currently employed by their school.
In fact, Allen said that when they presented their new competition at the 2022 EAST Seminar last month, they had teachers from all over who were excited by the concept, noting that they hoped to be able to grow and expand the competition over time.
Goodin said that there are students who really recognize what an amazing opportunity this competition offers as the prize winner will receive huge support system for their idea so that it can go from just a dream into a reality, plus the student will win scholarship money.
According to Allen, first prize will include a marketing package to help with the development of a business logo and promotional video, a mentoring session with a local celebrity innovator or venture capitalist, $1,000 cash for individual or team, $1,000 for school sponsor’s classroom, a $500 A-State scholarship for each team member, a free work space and membership to A-State Innovate for one year and free patent help, prototyping development, manufacturing advice.
Second prize will include $500 cash for individual or team, $500 for school sponsor’s classroom, a $500 A-State Scholarship for each team member, free work space and membership to A-State Innovate for one year and free patent help, prototyping development, manufacturing advice.
Third prize will include $150 cash for individual or team and $150 for school sponsor’s classroom, a $500 A-State Scholarship for each team member and a free work space and membership to A-State Innovate for one year as well.
“We want to keep our best and brightest here in Northeast Arkansas,” Allen said, noting that this will be a great way to recruit young people as well.
Jackson said that they fully expect to see some great ideas come out of this competition, as they are open to and wanting a variety ideas from science and technology to art, music, literature and theater.
“The more diverse the better,” Allen said, adding that they expect to have diversity among the judges as well.
“A-State faculty will critique the initial proposals submitted by each student team,” Allen added, noting that the faculty and the Arkansas Small Business Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) will host Zoom sessions about developing a pitch, developing a business plan and other helpful topics.
“Machining and woodworking facilities at The Shop and The Garage on the A-State campus will host weekend and weekday open houses so participants can use equipment for developing their prototypes,” Allen said.
Jackson added that this will be great way to expose the students to the university and the A-State facility, which she said will let them experience life on campus.
According to the press release, the competition will take place in two rounds, the preliminary and the final.
Registration for the preliminary round began on Monday and will be open through Sept. 9.
However the preliminary round, which will run from Sept. 26 through Nov. 5, is at the school level.
During this round, the students will prepare a three-minute video pitch for their idea, along with a business/marketing plan.
Allen said that their faculty and staff can assist the schools with developing evaluation forms and rubrics as each school will judge submissions, using in-house judges and choose one winner to forward to the final round.
The final round will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Reng Student Union Auditorium at A-State. “Winners from the school-level competitions will present their pitch, prototype and marketing plan to the judges in front of a live audience, and awards will be presented for first, second and third place,” Allen said.
The entry form, which must be submitted to dced@AState.edu, will include a description of the business idea and its unique features, along with a description of the problem to be solved and the value to the product consumer.
For more information or for the “Thrown to the Wolves” program guide visit the DCED’s website at https://www.astate.edu/a/deltaced.
“This is a great opportunity for the students to show off their amazing skills and talents,” Allen said. “It is going to be fun, fun, fun!”
