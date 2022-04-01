University students gathered around Craighead Forest Lake to cheer on their schools as they watched the concrete canoes plunge into the water on Friday at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro.
Arkansas State University’s student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) hosted the 2022 Mid-South Student Symposium this year, which started on Thursday night with the check-in and business meeting at the Embassy Suites.
The symposium is an annual competition among more than a dozen engineering schools from across the Mid-South who participated in one or more aspects of the symposium including:
Arkansas State University
Bryan College (part of conference but not attending)
Christian Brothers University
Harding University (guest participant)
Lipscomb University
Tennessee State University
Tennessee Tech
University of Arkansas
University of Memphis
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
University of Tennessee at Knoxville
University of Tennessee at Martin
Vanderbilt University
The event was coordinated by Arkansas State University’s Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering Jason Stewart, who is also director of civil engineering and director of accreditation.
Friday would start off the competitive events with the concrete canoe competition at 7 a.m. at Craighead Forest Park.
In attendance was the concrete canoe competition’s founder, Thomas Parsons.
Parsons is a former professor of civil engineering at Arkansas State University, who retired from A-State in 2014 after 30 years at the university.
“I brought the concrete canoe competition to A-State in 1984, when I first started at ASU,” Parsons said, noting that he himself had raced in a concrete canoe when he was senior at Youngstown State University in 1974. He said it was nice to see the tradition carried on throughout the years.
In addition to that competition, students also conducted surveys at the park on Friday, which was followed by a social event that evening for the students at the A-State Equine Center.
Today marks the end of this year’s symposium, as students erect steel bridges, present scholarly papers and network with sponsors at the First National Bank Arena, followed by the awards banquet this evening at 6 at the Embassy Suites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.