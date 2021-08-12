JONESBORO — Arkansas State University System Trustees unanimously voted to enact a measure allowing individual chancellors on seven campuses to make the choice to require masks on their campuses.
Shortly thereafter, A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse established an on-campus mask policy effective immediately.
System President Chuck Welch said the developing situation concerning the state legislature banning mandatory mask mandates is something the A-State System has closely watched.
“Almost all the chancellors in the state had requested to be a part of the special legislative session (called for by Gov. Asa Hutchinson) in hopes that we would be given some flexibility to require face coverings,” Welch said, noting Pulaski County Judge Tim Fox’s ruling to establish an injunction halting the ban on mask mandates helped them.
“While we certainly respect the legislation and while we certainly respect the fact that (ACT 1002) was passed, we also have significant concern about the ability to operate our institutions, the safety of our students, our faculty, our staff, the guests on our campus, the ability to be able to provide in-person instruction, which we feel is the best way of accommodating a student in learning and not having to move to online instruction,” Welch told board members.
“When we look at the contagion factor of the delta variant, and when we look at what’s happened in some other institutions, we have great concerns about what could be facing us when school starts here in a few days,” Welch said.
Damphousse made his decision shortly after the trustee’s vote.
“The essential details of this mask mandate are that we will require masks indoors for classroom settings and any other confined spaces,” Damphousse wrote in an email announcing the new policy. “The protocol will remain in place until conditions improve in our county, and as we have done throughout the pandemic, we are prioritizing the safety of our students and employees, followed by our strong desire to not transition to mostly online instruction.
“These indoor mask requirements are subject to change, and with significant improvement in our county and regional vaccination rate, active cases, and hospitalization rates, and in consultation with city and county health officers, we will lift the requirement,” Damphousse continued. “Among the data points we will consider is the CDC’s Data Tracker. When the level of community transmission for Craighead County is in the “High” category, the mask mandate will be in effect.”
Previously undecided school districts are also beginning to follow suit and require masks.
“Nettleton School Board met this morning and a mask mandate resolution was approved 5-0,” Superintendent Karen Curtner said in a message to The Sun early Thursday afternoon.
“This past week has been a very trying week,” Curtner told board members in a special board meeting around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
“We have had many meetings and had talked to many personnel,” she said. “We are getting a lot of questions as to what is going to happen Monday.”
Although she originally planned to discuss the mask issue at the next regular meeting, Curtner said she felt in light of the growing pandemic, it was necessary to call a special meeting.
Curtner also told board members as far as she knew most area districts were implementing a resolution drafted by local attorney Donn Mixon, who represents most districts.
Westside, Valley View, Jonesboro have all implemented mask requirements, she added. “I think Brookland is undetermined at this time.”
As cases increase other private organizations are also responding.
St. Bernards Healthcare and NEA Baptist Memorial Healthcare System announced in separate press releases Thursday they were implementing vaccination mandates for employees.
