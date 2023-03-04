JONESBORO — As the Arkansas State University Museum prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary, employees are working to share more about the history of the Museum and its university.
Created in 1933, the A-State Museum began in Wilson Hall, and has been an asset to the community ever since, according to Museum Director Dr. Michael Reinschmidt.
“It is fantastic for our local community to have access to a museum like this,” he said proudly, noting that it belongs to an exclusive number of high-achieving museums in America accredited by the American Alliance of Museums since 1973. “Besides our 90th, we are also celebrating the Museum’s 50th accreditation-year anniversary.”
Although the exact date of the celebration is still to be announced, Curator of Education Jill Kary said they already have student interns combing through ASU yearbooks and Museum collections to find photos and objects to reflect on years past.
With between 50,000 and 60,000 artifacts tucked inside its repository, the facility was developed as a teaching resource to serve the academic community on campus as well as the local community at large, Reinschmidt said.
Today, he said, the Museum might see as many as 600 students arriving from local schools in a week and up to about 100 visitors on a typical Saturday.
“The challenge is to bring the museum’s exhibits to the minds of our professors and local teachers; and to remind them that they can utilize our collections and exhibits to teach their students,” he continued.
Some of the more popular learning tools are historic exhibits such as one of Reinschmidt’s favorites, “Rockabilly – The Northeast Arkansas Story.”
The exhibit tells the story of the influence Northeast Arkansas has had on American music.
“We are always open to anyone who wants to share a local story and objects,” he stated. “We are mandated to tell the local stories of Northeast Arkansas and the Delta.”
Eventually he said he would like to focus more broadly on local communities similar to another current exhibit, “Portals of the Soul – Ancient Peoples of Northeast Arkansas.”
“Portals” is a lavish exhibition in the Native American Gallery that tells the story of Arkansas’s first civilizations of late-Mississippian culture.
“It is the story of Native Americans who tamed the land hundreds of years before even Europeans set foot on North America,” he explained.
Mona the Mastodon welcomes visitors in the downstairs lobby and incites much curiosity to learn more about the local presence of these magnificent prehistoric mammals in the exhibit “Masters of the Mastodon”. Its bones are exact replicas of local female mastodon bones that are cared for in the museum’s collections.
“Mona opens a great deal of teaching opportunities,” Reinschmidt said, noting that she testifies that Arkansas was a welcoming home to a wide variety of animals during the last major ice age, including mammoths and mastodons.
An exhibit that focuses on a more recent era of our region’s past is “Old Town Arkansas,” which allows visitors to stroll through historic stores such as a general store, a bank, print shop, dentist’s office and many more, complete with a town square that features period photographs of area Main streets.
A current temporary, but popular exhibit is “The African American Experience at A-State: Yearbook Snapshots from 1956-2013,” which was guest-curated by Dr. Lillie Fears and will remain on display until March 30.
Kary said she really enjoyed co-curating this exhibit, as she flipped through one of the yearbooks on display to show pictures of Arkansas State University’s first African American Homecoming Queen Marilyn Broadway in the 1974-75 yearbook.
Coming this fall is another temporary exhibit titled “Hemingway in the Comics.”
This exhibit is a collaboration with the ASU Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum in Piggott and will be open Sept. 1 through Oct. 20.
Reinschmidt wished to point out the museum has a couple of new exhibits in the works, including “The Jonesboro Black Business District, 1900-1940s: A Greenbook-style Journey into Historic Washington Street Commerce” and “Homefront Contributions: Northeast Arkansas and America’s Wars at Home, Abroad, and During Ancient Times.”
Kary expressed that she and her interns are excited about the Black Business District project, which will showcase for the first time that Jonesboro could boast a thriving African American commercial sphere already at the beginning of the 20th century.
She said it is inspiring to see how these businesses survived in spite of the hardships they faced.
“It is wonderful to see how African American life started to flourish and grow,” she said, noting that the Museum is still extending calls into the community for more stories and object donations underscoring the stories.
As Kary shared some of the known stories of different entrepreneurs to be featured, Reinschmidt quipped at her enthusiasm, stating, “Here is an example of how exciting museum research can be as it gives people the chance to take part in discovering history.”
Importantly, the Museum still seeks information, photos and other objects from the 1900s through the 1940s for this exhibit to be featured.
“We need to get the word out,” Kary said. “We already have some pictures, but we need more.”
The museum’s collection takes a lot of dedication and care to maintain, which is where Arkansas State University Museum Curator of Collections Elisabeth Engel steps in.
Engel noted how much has changed over the years as she spoke about different artifacts in the Museum’s repository that tell their own stories, as well.
She said handling some objects, such as textiles like clothing and purses, can be tricky and time consuming.
“But look at them,” she said, referring to some old uniforms in storage, “There is a lot of thought that goes into how to preserve them so that museum staff a hundred years from now will have them for future generations.”
The six-person staff that runs the museum share Engel’s passion for their work. There are four full-time positions, including the director and curators; and two part-time positions.
“We are a great museum to invest in,” Engel said. “Our artifacts spark thought as we imagine who, what, when, where and how they were created or even found.”
Which led her back to the importance of local stories as she said that local stories spark conversations.
Beyond the exhibits, which can be used for formal and informal learning, the A-State Museum offers extensive interactive STEM and STEAM educational programming for local schools and home-schooling families, Reinschmidt said.
“We also have a lot of big incentives for local families, and schools love our sciences services as we are the area’s sole provider of hands-on STEM and STEAM curricula services including related museum-typical activities, which can be scheduled and/or experienced in the Museum’s play rooms, gallery spaces, and especially in the Tinkering Studio,” he said.
The museum receives an annual budget from ASU, which Reinschmidt said they are very grateful for, but support from the community is needed, as well.
“The A-State Museum invites new members and donors and is constantly seeking donations of objects, photos and documents that come with a local story,” Reinschmidt said. “We’re also welcoming potential benefactors of small and large monetary amounts who realize that investments into our future are ideally made in museums and cultural institutions. As the A-State Museum is turning 90 years in 2023, this is an opportune time to invest in the Museum’s next nine decades.”
For more information on how to enjoy the museum and how to contribute to its sustainability, visit https://www.astate.edu/a/museum/, email museum@astate.edu or call 870-972-2074.
