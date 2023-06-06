JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has joined the Amazon Career Choice program, aligning the largest online program based in Arkansas with one of the nation’s largest corporations.
A-State Online’s 100-plus degree programs are now eligible for Amazon Career Choice starting with the summer 2023 semester.
“We are excited to be able to participate in Amazon’s program for its employees,” Chancellor Todd Shields said. “Studies have shown repeatedly that the completion of a degree unlocks incredible career opportunities, and for adult learners who are place bound or face time constraints of full-time work, having a respected, robust online university option is essential to their success.”
The agreement opens the door for A-State to provide undergraduate degrees alongside other regional and national universities to the employees of the global corporation through its tuition assistance program.
“It says a lot about A-State Online’s reputation that the employees of Amazon were asking for local Arkansas programs when they were talking to the Amazon Career Choice advisors,” Shields added. “We are proud to become educational partners of Amazon’s Career Choice program, and delighted to welcome these new students to A-State Online.”
The new alliance began at the request of the growing number of in-state Amazon employees who were asking to enroll in A-State’s degree programs. It’s estimated that Amazon, through its distribution centers, has become one of the largest employers in central Arkansas.
“We are extremely proud that we have more Arkansans and residents of the Delta enrolled in our A-State Online programs than any other public university,” said Chris Boothman, interim vice chancellor for enrollment management and global engagement. “And that reputation carried over with Amazon employees who wanted to enroll with a local university.”
Amazon employees who are interested in starting or completing an online degree with Arkansas State can learn more about A-State Online by going to AState.edu/Degrees to see a listing of the subjects available in 100 percent online programs. Amazon eligible employees can receive more details on how to apply at www.AState.edu/AmazonCareerChoice.
