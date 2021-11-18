JONESBORO — The Department of Music at Arkansas State University will present "Into the Opera Woods with Hansel and Gretel" at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive.
This production is a sampling of scenes from some of the great opera literature, including Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel”, Mozart’s “Così fan tutte,” “The Magic Flute” and “The Marriage of Figaro,” Puccini’s “La Bohème,” and Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers.”
The scenes are directed by Rebecka McAlister, director of A-State Opera Theatre, and assisted by Dr. Marika Kyriakos, professor of voice and interim chair of the Theatre Department. Collaborative pianist for A-State Opera is Dennis Hay.
The cast members with hometown and high school attended includes: Holly Henson, Paragould, Greene County Tech High School; Jennifer Parr, Little Rock, Parkview Arts and Science High School; Madison Wilson, Paragould, Greene County Tech High School; Genghong Cai, China, No. 1 Zhaoqing High School; Ian Thomas, Conway, Conway High School; Charles Groves, Blytheville, Blytheville High School; Josiah Broussard, Holland, Mich., Holland High School; Taylor Watkins, Jonesboro, Brookland High School.
Tickets are $5, or free for students and faculty with campus ID. For more information about this concert or any other A-State music event, one may contact the music department at 870-972-2094.
