Jill Kary, curator of education for the Arkansas State University Museum, talks about the “What they were Wearing” exhibit, which features recreated outfits and true stories of local sexual assault victims, on Tuesday at the A-State Museum on the campus of the Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. This exhibit, which is currently underway, will continue through the end of April. She also noted that stories could be placed in a pocket on the installation, if someone wanted to share their story.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University is raising awareness as it hosts a series of events in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

These events are a collaborative effort by the Sexual Assault Awareness Planning Committee, which is a partnership between the community and different areas on campus that includes representatives from several departments including the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Administration Department, the Multicultural Center, the Athletics Department, the Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity, and the Wilson Counseling Center.