JONESBORO — Arkansas State University is raising awareness as it hosts a series of events in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).
These events are a collaborative effort by the Sexual Assault Awareness Planning Committee, which is a partnership between the community and different areas on campus that includes representatives from several departments including the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Administration Department, the Multicultural Center, the Athletics Department, the Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity, and the Wilson Counseling Center.
Perdeta Bush, director of Title IX and Institutional Equity for Arkansas State University, noted the importance and the impact of these events on Tuesday afternoon in her office on the campus of the Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
“It has been a purposeful partnership because when you say sexual assault, people tend to limit it to my office and not think about how it affects them and what their role is and how that contributes to our community that we have here on campus,” Bush said. “So, when you have these purposeful partnerships and collaboratives, everyone just brings a piece and makes the programming richer and more impactful.”
One of the SAAM events is an impactful exhibit that is currently underway at the A-State Museum named “What they were Wearing,” which features recreated outfits and true stories of local sexual assault victims.
“This exhibit is designed to break the stigma of sexual assault by asking survivors ‘what they were wearing’ when they were violated,” Bush explained
Bush explained how in the past victims were asked ‘what were you wearing’ as if it were their fault.
“Sexual assault is never the fault of the survivor. This visual exhibit works to break down the cycle of rape culture and promote support for victims,” she said, noting that this presentation will help challenge victim blaming by showcasing typical attire worn by sexual assault victims.
According to Bush, the lead coordinator for the exhibit was Rape Crisis Center Coordinator Amber Bass.
This exhibit, which is presented in collaboration with the NEA Family Crisis Center, can be seen Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. through the end of April.
There was also a documentary screening of “Nameless,” which was followed by a lunch and learn, on Tuesday in the Humanities and Social Sciences Building on the A-State campus.
According to Bush, the lunch and learn was hosted by the Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity in collaboration with Co-founder and Executive Director of Hope Found NEA Megan Brown and human trafficking survivor Amanda Pulley, who is also the director of programs for The Genesis Project.
According to the The Genesis Project website, it is a survivor-led and founded, faith-based nonprofit organization, whose mission is to reach and empower individuals overcoming exploitation and sex trafficking, and train other organizations to do the same, while establishing a healthy, meaningful coalition forging statewide collaboration.
Brown also spoke about human trafficking as well as information on Hope Found NEA, which helps raise awareness in Jonesboro and surrounding communities.
During the event, Pulley shared her story, as well as insights including how to identify and prevent victimization.
She also highlighted the impact on vulnerable youth and college-aged students.
“It was the best event that I have ever hosted,” Bush recalled, “It was ... I don’t even have a word for it ...”
She explained that after watching the documentary, Pulley asked “for how many people was the documentary hard to watch,” to which half the room had raised their hands.
“Then she said, ‘well my story is not going to be any easier to hear,’ but it created an environment where people felt safe because you could tell that she felt safe,” Bush continued. “The more she disclosed and shared, she was able to connect with different people at different points in their journey as she told it.”
“It was so impactful,” she said.
“When people think of human trafficking, people don’t think it is a college campus issue but it is,” she said as she warned of predators who pray on the weak and vulnerable.
“Traffickers are looking for people with vulnerabilities,” she said noting how they look for loners, people with insecurities such as food or financial insecurities, those who are homeless, rejected or abandoned.
“They groom these people and, before they know it, they are caught up in this life that they don’t want to be in,” Bush explained.
For more information on Hope Found NEA visit www.hopefoundnea.org or for information on The Genesis Project visit www.thegenesisproject.life.
The next event is “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” which Bush said will be fun but also impactful.
This event will be held on Monday beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the front doors of the A-State Dean B. Ellis Library and continue around the college, ending at the Heritage Plaza Lawn with a candlelight vigil.
According to Bush, during this event men are encouraged to walk in high-heeled shoes as an act of support and solidarity to defy gender stereotypes and expectations.
Although a limited number of shoes will be available for the men, non-heel-wearing walkers are also welcome to join or they can bring their own heels.
She said that one goal of the event is to allow people, both on campus and in the community, to take a stand against sexual violence because every person who participates is another link in the chain of solidarity with victims.
Participants will walk a path lined with national and local sexual assault statistics and white flags that represent a percentage of the number of Americans sexually assaulted each year.
“There are over 463,000 rape victims in America each year. These white flags represent approximately 1 percent of those victimized,” said Bush.
She said this portion was coordinated thanks to Associate Coordinator of Communications Mark Zielsdorf and Academic Coordinator for the TF/XC/Bowling Academic Success Center for Athletes, who had both participated in this national movement before.
The candlelight vigil, coordinated by Licensed Associate Counselor at the Wilson Counseling Center Devin Harper, will begin at 7 p.m. at Heritage Plaza to honor those impacted by sexual assault and domestic violence and everyone is invited to participate.
The last event for SAAM is Denim Day, which Bush explained was an international movement.
“It is a day to show your support for survivors and to eliminate victim blaming,” she said, explaining it start when a judge blamed a woman for her own assault stating that, because the victim wore very, very tight jeans, she would have had to have helped him remove them, and by removing the jeans, it was no longer rape, but consensual sex.
In honor of Denim Day, a quilt made of denim jeans, which was made by the Department of Art + Design and Human Resources, can be found in the Reng Student Union. Throughout the month, one can write their story and place the note in one of the pockets on the quilt.
The anonymous submissions will then be read aloud as an act of solidarity on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
