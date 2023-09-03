JONESBORO — The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Arkansas State University System for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
The ASU System financial report is prepared by Controller’s Office at Arkansas State University.
“I’m so proud of the good work our controller, Myra Goodwin, and her team do on behalf of the System,” said Dr. Russ Hannah, chief financial officer at A-State. “That we’ve received this certificate annually since 2012 is recognition of our team’s commitment to the highest standards of governmental accounting and financial reporting.”
The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
“The ASU System is deeply committed to transparency and sound financial management,” added Julie Bates, executive vice president and chief financial officer of the ASU System. “I’m grateful to the A-State Controller’s Office for preparing the financial statements and to our campus CFOs and their teams for insuring the integrity of our financial operations and reporting. This award, along with our audits, affirms our confidence in sound financial management throughout the ASU System.”
