JONESBORO — The A-State Red Wolf ROTC Battalion conducted hourly Army combat fitness test demonstrations Wednesday in celebration of its 85th anniversary.
Numerous events were planned Wednesday, including the ROTC demonstrations and Howl’s Veteran’s Blood Drive with the American Red Cross inside the Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building at Arkansas State University.
Master Sargent Ryan Begaye gave instruction during the demonstration.
“The actual test would generally be outside and instruction would be read verbatim so cadets would have no questions,” he said, adding that the Army performs the tests every six months to help active duty or active guard reserve soldiers achieve peak physical fitness and mental endurance under pressure.
Begaye said the fitness test is comprised of six components to assess everything from muscular strength and power to flexibility and coordination and all soldiers are challenged to meet the baseline physical standard of 360 total points.
The six events include: the three repetition maximum dead lift, the standing power throw, the hand release push-up – arm extension, the sprint-drag-carry, the leg tuck and the two-mile run to finish it off.
Chad Wineland, a first-year cadet, said the test is challenging but also an important part of his training.
“The two-mile run is probably the hardest part because you have already done so much,” Wineland said.
Other events planned for celebration include today’s open house and a look at the Hall of Heroes museum display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the 85th Anniversary Military Ball at 5 p.m. at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge. That is an invitation-only event, open to all A-State ROTC alumni, cadre/faculty, staff and cadets.
On Friday, there will be a dedication ceremony of the Military Science Building from 2-3 p.m.
Finishing off the week on Saturday, events include: Hall of Heroes inductions from 9 to 9:45 a.m. when Arkansas State University will pay tribute to ROTC alumni who have distinguished themselves through commendable service and outstanding representation of the university; the ROTC Tailgate at The Pines from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Homecoming Game (A-State vs. Appalachian State) at 1 p.m.
The 2021 class of inductees includes Maj. Gen. (deceased) Boniface Campbell, Col. (retired) Denise Beaumont, Lt. Col. (retired) Steven Beaumont, and Lt. Col. (retired) Henry “Herb” Sennett, Jr.
