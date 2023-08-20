A-State semester begins Monday

JONESBORO — With classes for the fall semester at Arkansas State University starting on Monday, most students have now arrived on campus with many moving in this weekend.
A-State is kicking off the semester with Wolves Up Week with a variety of activities for students and visitors to campus.
Among activities will be a Splash Bash today from 5-8 p.m. with dinner on Heritage Plaza Lawn, along with music and water inflatables.
Red Hot Red Wolves will be held Monday from 8-10 p.m. on the Heritage Plaza Lawn. Students will enjoy food, music and fire dancers with a sweet treat at the end of the night.
On Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. students can attend Commuter Connections in the Sun Belt Lounge of the Reng Student Union. Students who commute to class can learn more about and get connected to campus life and the resources available to those who live off campus.
Area businesses will be on Heritage Plaza Lawn on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the annual Community and Organization Fair.
On Thursday, students can Light Up the Lawn on Heritage Plaza Lawn from 8-11 p.m. with a glow foam party, which will include music, games and refreshments.
Several other events are being held throughout the week. Full details can be found online at astate.edu.
Center for first-generation students opens
The First in the Pack Resource Center will offer a cooling center with lemonade and popsicles from Monday through Thursday from 11-2 a.m.
This is also a good time for students to visit the newly-founded center, located in room 133 of the Dean B. Ellis Library, which is a place where first-generation students can study, ask questions about campus or hang out between classes.
