A-State semester begins Monday

Students with the A-State Student Diversity and Recruitment Team take an ice bath as part of the Inspire 2023 activities on Thursday in front of the Red Wolf Center on the Arkansas State University Campus in Jonesboro. According to Team President Jaedyn Smith, this is the fifth year for the Inspire program, which is a free bridge program for incoming freshmen from diverse backgrounds that is designed to introduce them to resources and involvement opportunities at ASU.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — With classes for the fall semester at Arkansas State University starting on Monday, most students have now arrived on campus with many moving in this weekend.

A-State is kicking off the semester with Wolves Up Week with a variety of activities for students and visitors to campus.