JONESBORO — Arkansas State University reported on Wednesday it has set a new new record with a preliminary fall enrollment of over 14,900 students.
Chancellor Todd Shields said on Thursday that the enrollment was up to 14,903 students for the main Jonesboro campus.
“I think a lot of students are coming here for the same reasons that brought me here last year,” he said. “We are now the only institution in the state that has a medical school. Soon we’ll have a School of Veterinary medicine. We have the Arkansas Biosciences Institute and the largest graduate program in the state.”
“There aren’t many Carnegie Research 2 universities where a first-year student who wants to get into a research lab can do so easily, and even fewer where that same researcher is likely teaching introductory courses and exciting students about their fields,” Shields said.
Shields also noted the college now has an international campus in Queretaro, Mexico as well.
“So, all of those things together, it’s a really exciting place,” he stated. “Plus it’s still a place where your class sizes are small and the professors know your name. I hear from students all the time that it feels like home, that they feel like they belong.”
Although online students are included in the number, Shields said that the majority of students were on campus.
He also noted that they have made their normal recruitment efforts, but that they are in the process of revamping their recruitment strategies.
“Being up right now is exciting because knowing that we’re going to be revamping our scholarship strategies, recruitment strategies and even marketing strategies, which we really haven’t done in the past. So it is exciting because hopefully it will be even better next year,” he said. “This is foreshadowing great things for next year.”
He also noted that having so many students here is great for the region.
“We’ve heard from so many businesses and industries that they’re facing a shortage of workers too. So as A-State grows, Jonesboro grows,” Shields said noting the college’s economic impact on the area.
According to the Arkansas State University press release, A-State’s previous all-time fall preliminary headcount was 14,144 from fall 2017, and the fall 2023 mark of 14,903 represented a 6 percent growth from last fall’s 14,107 students.
A-State also saw growth across almost all categories, but was notably up in first-time first-year students and the number of students who chose to live in on-campus housing. The 1,608 new Red Wolves included 163 international students, up 60 students from last fall, and 1,445 domestic first-year students, up from last fall’s 1,185. Overall, the class of first-time students was up 20 percent compared to 2022.
The number of students living on campus is 2,933, the highest occupancy with University Housing in the post-pandemic period.
“I know I said this last year about how alive campus was, but it’s moved to another level this fall,” Shields said. “The campus is bustling, full of energy and that’s a great feeling.”
Concurrent high school enrollment was up 5 percent with 700 students enrolled in courses with A-State from across the Northeast Arkansas region. The back-to-back enrollments over 14,000 for 2022 and 2023 marked a first in the post-pandemic period.
Another release from the Arkansas State University System reported that all Arkansas State University System campuses exceeded fall enrollment expectations.
Total enrollment in the ASU System’s seven member institutions is 26,197 students, a 3.9 percent increase of 993 students over fall 2022.
While all five two-year institutions were higher, Henderson State University fell 15.1 percent from 2,519 to 2,139, but outperformed a budgeted loss of 20 percent.
Totals for two year colleges included:
ASU-Beebe was up 3.1 percent to 3,018.
ASU-Mountain Home was up 3.1 percent to 1,286.
ASU-Newport was up 8 percent to 1,720.
ASU-Mid-South was up 4.4 percent to 1,022.
ASU-Three Rivers was up 15.1 percent to 2,109.
Dr. Charles L. Welch, president of the ASU System, said he was encouraged to see enrollment growth throughout the system.
“We know students have many options and considerations, so we’re grateful to those who have chosen our ASU System institutions,” Welch said. “Our campuses are continually working to meet student needs and workforce demands through traditional and online offerings. Whether a student is seeking an advanced, research-based education or immediate specialized job training, I’m confident our campuses are fulfilling their missions.
“Arkansas State’s record enrollment is a pleasant surprise in light of trends among regional universities across the country,” he added. “The planned addition of the College of Veterinary Medicine adds to the momentum of A-State’s role in graduate and professional education. We anticipated a significant decrease at Henderson with the difficult decisions that had to be made with program reductions, but we are pleased that enrollment exceeded our budgeted expectations and positive trends emerged.”
Traditional students and those who also enroll in some online classes make up nearly two-thirds of ASU System institutions, with 35 percent enrolled exclusively online. Total system enrollment includes 22.6 percent of students in graduate classes and 17.2 percent who are high school concurrent students.
