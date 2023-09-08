A-State enrollment

Arkansas State University students Josh Olegario Jr. of Cabot and Cole Christian Jr. of Poplar Bluff walk across campus on Thursday. Both are mechanical engineering majors. A-State announced late Wednesday afternoon record preliminary enrollment for the fall semester on the Jonesboro campus with a total of 14,903 students.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University reported on Wednesday it has set a new new record with a preliminary fall enrollment of over 14,900 students.

Chancellor Todd Shields said on Thursday that the enrollment was up to 14,903 students for the main Jonesboro campus.