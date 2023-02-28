JONSBORO — A-State students filled the Centennial Hall of the Carl R. Reng Student Union on Thursday for a unique event intended to battle a public health crisis that many don’t talk about.
Jonathan Schaufler, a sophomore majoring in nursing with a minor in journalism and a member of Arkansas State University’s Student Nurses Association (A-State SNA), said on Thursday that the organization hosted a “Period Packing Party” to help end the “period poverty” crisis in Arkansas.
According to Schaufler, period poverty is defined as a lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene and education.
“Period poverty is a big concern nationwide, especially in bigger cities like Jonesboro,” he said, noting that 500 million people nationwide lack the basic essentials such as tampons or pads.
He also noted that this number included women who where homeless or low income as well as around 14.2 percent of college students.
Schaufler said that he and other the members of A-State SNA first found out about the issue back in October through Arkansas Women’s Outreach during the Arkansas State Conference in Hot Springs.
Thus, the first annual “Period Packing Party” was created as a student competition.
During the competition, students from organizations all over campus came together to see who could fill the most Arkansas Women’s Outreach bags with these feminine essentials, which included 8 tampons, 8 pads and 8 panty liners.
He said that these organizations included a lot of fraternities and sororities, as well as many other types of student organizations, and the filled bags will donated to homeless centers, schools and other outreach organizations such as ASU’s food pantry.
On Friday, Schaufler said the winners of the competition were the members of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, who had filled the most bags during the event.
“We packaged 349 bags last night and have 268 bags that are partially filled,” he stated. “ We will hopefully get more donations to fill these as well.”
“So far, we have delivered bags to the Craighead County Health Department, NYITCOM Student Health Clinic, Options on Main, Bono Church of Christ food pantry, Church Health Center as well as several of the help boxes located downtown,” Schaufler said.
Even though the competition is over, Schaufler said there was no time limit on making donations; and that both monetary and physical donations are still being excepted.
