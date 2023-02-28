JONSBORO — A-State students filled the Centennial Hall of the Carl R. Reng Student Union on Thursday for a unique event intended to battle a public health crisis that many don’t talk about.

Jonathan Schaufler, a sophomore majoring in nursing with a minor in journalism and a member of Arkansas State University’s Student Nurses Association (A-State SNA), said on Thursday that the organization hosted a “Period Packing Party” to help end the “period poverty” crisis in Arkansas.