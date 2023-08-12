230812-JS-legacy-photo-nz

Roger McKinny (second from left), African American Cultural Center director at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, speaks with some of the Arkansas State University film students who created the short video documentary “Legacy: Black Excellence in Jonesboro,” including (from left) Producer and Narrator James Lowery; Editor and Videographer Colby Wood; Director of Photography Jacob Osborn; and Associate Producer Connor Rutulonis, during production of the documentary.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — An Arkansas State University student film team will present their short video documentary, titled “Legacy: Black Excellence in Jonesboro,” today at at the Arkansas Cinema Society’s (ACS) 2023 Filmland: Arkansas student showcase and workshop at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) in Little Rock.

Arkansas State University Instructor of Creative Media Productions Galen Perkins, who submitted Legacy and another film from a previous class, said on Thursday the film was created as part of his Video Production Three class, which he explained is the last class of the video production sequence.