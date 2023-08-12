JONESBORO — An Arkansas State University student film team will present their short video documentary, titled “Legacy: Black Excellence in Jonesboro,” today at at the Arkansas Cinema Society’s (ACS) 2023 Filmland: Arkansas student showcase and workshop at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) in Little Rock.
Arkansas State University Instructor of Creative Media Productions Galen Perkins, who submitted Legacy and another film from a previous class, said on Thursday the film was created as part of his Video Production Three class, which he explained is the last class of the video production sequence.
“The class was broken up into three groups of six students,” he explained, noting the six students who produced the Legacy film included:
Director Kay Lindsey, junior creative media production major with an emphasis in corporate media and a minor in social media management; Producer and Narrator James Lowery, senior creative media production major with an emphasis is sports media; Editor and Videographer Colby Wood, junior major in creative media production with a minor in strategic communication; Director of Photography Jacob Osborn, sophomore creative media production major with an emphasis in corporate media; Associate Producer Connor Rutulonis, senior creative media production major with an emphasis in sports media; and Assistant Editor Reace Barnett, senior creative media production major.
The students were allowed to create a film on the subject of their choice.
“The only stipulation was that it had to be 26 minutes and 46 seconds long,” Perkins said. “I am very proud of the team that produced this film. They were really ambitious, but they did an excellent job.”
Perkins said the students conducted a series of interviews with influential African-American community leaders such as Roger McKinny, the African American Cultural Center director at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, and LaGanzie Kale, founder and general manager of KLEK 102.5 F.M., Jonesboro’s first and only Black-owned radio station; as well as African-American A-State students about the type of legacy they would like to leave on the university and the community.
He said the students were from different groups across campus such as the Black Students Association and the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
“They also built a website,” Perkins stated. “But I am the most proud of how well they promoted the film through social media such as TikTok and Instagram.
According to the Legacy: Black Excellence in Jonesboro website, the team took a deep dive into historical local events to provide a glimpse into the struggles, triumphs, and ongoing legacy of Black excellence in Jonesboro.
The documentary also features first-hand accounts from community members who have lived through important moments in Jonesboro’s history, which provide valuable insights into the challenges that the Black community has faced over the years, as well as the resilience and determination that have enabled them to overcome these challenges and achieve greatness.
However, it also noted that one of the most powerful aspects of Legacy is its focus on the hopes and aspirations of up and coming community leaders for the future.
According to an Arkansas Cinema Society press release, the ACS and the AMFA will be featuring a selection of feature films and documentaries from this year’s Filmland: Arkansas program today and Sunday in the performing arts theater at the AMFA in Little Rock.
Today’s film block starts at noon with the A-State team’s “Legacy: Black Excellence in Jonesboro;” followed at 12:30 p.m. by “Racer’s Nature Trial By Fire” directed by Ben Harrison; and at 1:20 p.m. by “New West” directed by Jordan Mears. A question and answer session with all of the filmmakers will be held at 2:10 p.m.
On Sunday, the second film block will begin at 1 p.m. with “The Arkansas Accent Project” directed by Ben Corbett; followed at 1:30 p.m. with “The Hill We Climb” directed by Raeden Greer; then at 2:20 p.m. with “Scream Therapy” directed by Cassie Keet. A question and answer session with all of the filmmakers will be held at 3:50 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $10 per block or feature and can be purchased at the door or on the ACS website.
ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said the ACS was excited to be able to showcase more films by Arkansans as part of the Filmland: Arkansas program this year.
“There is no place I would rather showcase the incredible talent coming out of Arkansas than in the new state-of-the-art cinema at the AMFA,” she said. “As the filmmaking community continues to grow in Arkansas, so does our Filmland: Arkansas program because there is so much great content.”
