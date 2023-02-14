JONESBORO — An Arkansas State University graduate student is charged with raping a 22-year-old student early Friday morning at an on-campus apartment, according to a probable cause hearing Monday.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Olusogun Johnson Akinyumi, 22, of the 800 block of University Loop.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers of the Arkansas State University Police Department were dispatched to a call of a possible sexual assault that had already occurred.
“Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim who stated she had been sexually assaulted by a known acquaintance. The victim stated in the early morning hours of (Friday) she was hanging out with three other friends. The victim stated she had been drinking and was heavily intoxicated,” the affidavit said.
The victim told officers she went to her room to change and the defendant followed her into her room. The victim said she told him to go back outside so she could change her clothes. She said Akinyumi began kissing her and she told him “no, I can’t do this you have to go out there so I can change.” She said Akinyumi then locked the door and took her clothes off. She said she told Akinyumi, “I can’t do this, you are going to get me in trouble, you have to leave” repeatedly.
The woman stated Akinyumi then performed oral sex on her and then had sexual intercourse with her.
In a recorded Mirandized interview with Akinyumi, he admitted to performing oral sex on the victim as well as having sexual intercourse with her. He admitted the victim told him no while they were kissing, but that she kept holding onto his shirt while doing so and that he was aware she was intoxicated, according to the affidavit.
The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center and a rape kit was taken.
On Monday, Boling set Akinyumi’s bond at $150,000, ordered him to surrender his passport and issued a no-contact order between Akinyumi and the victim.
Akinyumi’s next court date is March 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
