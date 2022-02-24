JONESBORO — High school art students from the Academies at Jonesboro High School have been working hard to prepare pieces for display at the newly completed Windgate Center for Three-Dimensional Art at Arkansas State University.
Arkansas State University Department of Art and Design will be hosting the art exhibition in the Windgate Center, located at 105 Driver Street on the A-State campus. The public is welcome and masks are required. There will be visitor parking available in the adjacent parking lot.
The Jonesboro High School Student Art Exhibition, which is named the “Golden Hurricane Collection, Vol. I,” will feature works of art by students in 10th through 12th grades from JHS.
This will be the inaugural art show hosted by A-State’s art department, and it will have its opening reception on March 3 from 6-8 p.m. and additional viewing is available each day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until March 18.
Morgan Callahan, Academies at Jonesboro High School art teacher, said that all are welcome to view the show anytime during the two weeks.
“David Leggett, Justin Ramer and myself have partnered with the ASU Art Department for several years allowing students to work alongside college art students and get hands-on experience in college level art courses,” Callahan said. “We are thankful for the partnership and look forward to the art show this year and in years to come.”
She said while this show is new, Jonesboro Public Schools has had an annual K-12 art show in the spring for as long as she can remember.
“The Turtle Creek Mall would graciously let us showcase artwork in empty store locations, but eventually there were no vacant stores available to showcase the artwork and then the tornado hit Jonesboro,” Callahan said. “So, we began to host the art show on the JHS campus in the hallways of the Performing Arts Center for a two-day weekend viewing.”
Covid has also impacted the event.
“During the last two years we have showcased JHS artwork via social media instead of having a physical art show due to Covid,” she said.
She noted that this year’s partnership with A-State will be the first time in almost 10 years that the annual art show will be held off their student campus.
“We are excited that our students have this opportunity and look forward to it being an annual event,” she said.
Alexander Hanson, assistant professor at Arkansas State University, said the Windgate Center replaces the old ASU Art Annex and offers a lot more space with an open space at the entrance perfect for exhibitions like this.
“The main entrance will be filled with the art work from the high school exhibition,” Hanson said.
According to an article on the A-State website, the Windgate Center replaced the New Deal era building and has more than three times the space for three-dimensional art disciplines compared to the old annex. The new facility also has state of the art kilns and workspaces for ceramics, a dedicated woodworking lab, a foundry for castings, student studio and work spaces and indoor and outdoor spaces for students, faculty and visiting faculty to display their art.
