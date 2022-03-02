JONESBORO — Masks will no longer be mandatory on the Arkansas State University campus starting today, according to a letter announcing an update in the campus mask use policy, which was posted online by A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse on Tuesday.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday reported only 559 new cases statewide, including 26 in Craighead County and only four in Greene County.
Deaths rose by 32, including two in Mississippi County and one each in Cross and Lawrence counties.
The number of active cases also declined statewide and throughout Northeast Arkansas. Active cases were reduced by 427 to 4,460.
“With the continuing drop in cases on campus and in our community, we believe that it is time that we can remove all mandatory usage of masks effective Thursday, March 3,” Damphousse said, “Remember last month we took a step toward relaxing masks on campus indoors, but continuing to require them in the classroom. Until further notice, they will not be required in classes.”
He was referring to his promise back in February, when Damphousse said he would revisit the A-State’s COVID protocols if conditions within the city, county, and region continued to improve.
After which, on Feb. 11, the university lifted the requirement for masking in most indoor areas, but maintained the requirement for face coverings in the classroom.
“This week the Jonesboro Sun marked the decline of active cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in Craighead County, welcome news to everyone,” Damphousse said, adding that there are similar indications that the recent omicron variant surge of coronavirus is waning across the state.
Chief Communications Officer Bill Smith said on Wednesday that the recent declines in active cases and hospitalizations were an important factor in the change.
“Across the state, we’re also seeing number fall. On campus, we’d gone to single digits in reported cases over the past couple of weeks, all indicating that it is time to shift from requiring to recommending masks,” Smith said. “We want to stress that while masks may not be required, they are welcome. We know there will be individuals who for health or personal reasons wish to continue masking, especially indoors.”
“We are planning to require students, faculty, staff or vendors to report their positive cases of COVID until the end of this semester,” Damphousse said. “Thankfully, the campus case numbers have dropped to single digits during the past several days.”
Begining on Tuesday, the university will begin reporting case numbers weekly, rather than daily, on the campus COVID-19 dashboard.
“We have collectively done a great job in working together to limit the impact,” Damphousse said.
According to the campus’s COVID-19 report on A-State’s dashboard, the latest update on Feb. 28 showed that active cases currently in isolation included one student living on campus and one students living off campus for a total of two cases, and zero employees or vendors and contractors.
This is down from January 19, when active cases in isolation were 36 students living on campus, 64 students living off campus, 20 employees and zero vendors and contractors for a total of 120 cases.
Numbers based on cases since June 1, 2020, show a total of 2,253 cases with 2,252 who have recovered.
Wednesday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead – 26 new cases; 138 active cases.
Greene – 4 new cases; 59 active.
Lawrence – 3 new cases; 19 active.
Poinsett – 7 new cases; 47 active.
Jackson – 1 new cases; 25 active.
Mississippi – 5 new cases; 43 active.
Randolph – 24 new cases; 15 active.
Cross – 2 new cases; 16 active.
Clay – 0 new cases; 14 active.
Sun Staff Writer Keith Inman contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.