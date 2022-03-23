JONESBORO — A-State’s Academic Hub got a $22,500 grant through the Kays Foundation, which will go toward the completion of the Academic Hub project.
The Academic Hub is a tutoring center on the third floor of Dean B. Ellis Library that is comprised of student-tutoring centers, as well as library and faculty resources.
Kelli Listenbee, Arkansas State University learning support services director and first-year experience coordinator, and Tabatha Simpson-Farrow, Arkansas State University writing center director, worked together on the proposal for the grant and were delighted to have received it.
“It was more then what we had asked for by almost a thousand dollars,” Listenbee said.
The project actually started a few years ago in the spring of 2019 but was delayed due to COVID-19 they said in an interview on Wednesday morning.
There were eight tutoring centers but none were big enough for A-State’s growing population.
“We had a cohort of supervisors and faculty that came together to say that we needed more space,” Listenbee said. “We could only fit about 25 students in a class and had to have about 4,000 sessions in an academic year.”
Simpson-Farrow added that the writing center, which also had about 3,000 sessions in an academic year, was in a repurposed space that was way too small.
Listenbee said that Matthew Robins, Arkansas State University instructor and communication center director, had also noted that after COVID-19 they were seeing overwhelming numbers as well and the tutoring program as a whole needed improvement.
So, they began research on student participation, tutoring programs and other academics tools that might help, Listenbee said, noting that they all pooled together, along with Jeff Bailey, Arkansas State University library director; The Center for Excellence in Education; Arkansas State University Graduate School and many Arkansas State University department heads on the project.
“You can’t make changes without help from the administration,” Listenbee said.
Now the tutoring space is centralized on the third floor of the library in the new Academic Hub that will cost an estimated $350,000 by the time it is complete, after the rebranding, new furniture, laptop stations, updated graphics and much more.
“The library was built in the ’60s,” Simpson-Farrow said, “but students have become tech heavy. So we have been working with KwikBoost,” noting that they help install phone and laptop charging stations and things of that nature.
“It wasn’t just a matter of shifting spaces. It required several changes and opening space for students,” she said, noting that it allowed the government documents section to be put online and relatively easy changes to the children’s literature section.
Simpson-Farrow said the Academic Hub is “shifting how the library serves students, because a lot of students need more than one of our services. So, this is much easier and a lot more effective.”
